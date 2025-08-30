Matheus Cunha injury — Manchester United forward exits Burnley match with leg ailment

Matheus Cunha’s day is done early, as the Manchester United star suffered an injury early in Saturday’s Premier League match with Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils led 1-0 and Cunha was a lively part of their control when the apparent muscular injury occurred near the half-hour mark.

Cunha pulled up while running and immediately went to the turf, where trainers arrived and there seemed little doubt his day was over in the first half.

The 26-year-old Brazilian had been credited with a created chance and a shot on target in his 31 minutes of action.

Joshua Zirzkee, not Benjamin Sesko, took Cunha’s place on the pitch.

We’ll share updates as soon as Ruben Amorim speaks after the game in Manchester.