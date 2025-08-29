Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim might be too honest for his own good, as the embattled Red Devils boss has raised eyebrows with a forthright answer to a question regarding his future at the club.

The side is coming off a humbling loss to League Two side Grimsby Town in penalties at the League Cup, and Amorim’s post-match comments did not spare his players. The loss has also led to reports of a summit with ownership early next week during the international break.

Amorim addressed the media ahead of United big Premier League match-up with Burnley at 10am ET Saturday, and was asked if he’s concerned his words — often candid and blunt — could make people think he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss went direct again, to his credit, with comments that will absolutely be taken out of context. And, as forewarning, he’s not changing.

“I am going to be like that all the time, so prepare yourselves.”

Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim: ‘Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years’

It is very important to know the question sent Amorim’s way, so we’ll include that with the answer.

Reporter: “Take what you said, people immediately go Wel he could walk away on Monday. It brings an air of uncertainty. Are you aware of that? Do you have to accept that is part of your emotion?”

Ruben Amorim: “If you are one way and if you have this kind of behavior, you have to understand that you have things that are good on this type of behavior and then there’s the other side of the coin. So I understand that.

“Again, sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don’t want to be with them. So, again, I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard but I now I am focused on the next game.”

See the video at bottom. Sky Sports then transcribed his answer to a follow-up question.

“I know that when I speak these things, to be really honest, every time that we have a defeat like that, I will be like that. Sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, this is my way of doing things. I am going to be like that. In that moment, I was so frustrated.

“You have experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more calm. I am not going to be like that. I am trying to accept that and I am going to be who I am, that’s why I have the passion I have. In that moment I was disappointed. We had a good pre-season and were playing better.

“That kind of performance, I was really disappointed with everything. But now, it is a new game.”

Regardless of performance, Amorim’s honesty not a knock

It is entirely fair to question whether Amorim is up for the job, or whether United should want him to quit so they aren’t on the hook for years of salary after sacking the Portuguese boss.

But these comments should not fuel the fire for his departure. Sir Alex Ferguson probably felt that way a lot. Pep Guardiola probably felt that way last season. They just didn’t voice their unease in such clear and headline-grabbing language.

Amorim is honest and perhaps a bit too much so in his comments, but he’s also very human in a world that often lacks that mortal touch.

Amorim is three weeks into a season with three new attackers, a captain playing further back, and still — perhaps — another midfielder coming into the club.

So this isn’t just about him, but these new stars. Clearly these massive purchases bought into the vision of a new Man Utd fighting to find a familiar glory. And Amorim spent all last season reforming the side’s mentality, something that players have lauded during preseason as United try to turn the corner from an awful stretch of their modern history.

If losses continue United cannot wait all season, but to pull the plug now — assuming Amorim isn’t actually going to quit — would be the latest in a decade-plus full of missteps.