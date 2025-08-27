Manchester United knocked out of League Cup by 4th-tier Grimsby Town

It wasn’t quite enough embarrassment for Manchester United to have to play in the 2nd round of the League Cup on Wednesday, so the Red Devils decided to compound it by losing to 4th-tier Grimsby Town in yet another shocking low for the once-great club since Sir Alex Ferguson left the helm all the way back in 2013.

Grimsby, who are currently in League Two and haven’t been above the fourth division since 2004, may have given away a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes left to play, but the Mariners went 12 of 13 from the spot in a penalty shootout (both goalkeepers converted) before summer signing Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar in round 13.

Grimsby went ahead in the 22nd minute, when a high ball evaded everyone in front of goal and founds its way to Charles Vernam at the back post. Vernam rifled home past Andre Onana and Blundell Park erupted the way only an old, lower-league football ground can do. Manchester United fell 2-0 behind just eight minutes later, and it was a Red Devil academy product who piled more misery onto his boyhood club. Onana came rushing out to catch a cross, didn’t quite get to it and Tyrell Warren was in the right place (two yards in front of goal) at the right time.

Man United staged their comeback after the torrential downpour that left puddles on the field finally relented. Mbeumo scored his first goal for the club on a quick counter-attack in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire headed home a corner kick in the 89th — pretty much exactly how we expect United to play all season, only maybe without those first 70 minutes the next time.

Without Europe, Manchester United needed to make deep Cup runs

Manchester United were only involved in the 2nd round due to not playing in any European competition this season, so going out of the League Cup so early will leave Ruben Amorim’s side with precious few games the rest of the way. They’ll play 36 more in the Premier League, plus at least one in the FA Cup (no guarantees there, clearly), and that might be it. Perhaps it will be of even greater benefit for Amorim to have even more time on the training field, but deep Cup runs would have been the minimum expectation for Man United this season. They’re not going to challenge for the Premier League title (this season or any one soon), so the next nine months have already been reduced to having all of their eggs in the FA Cup basket. Amorim isn’t on the hot seat yet — not even for this result — but this team is going to have to start showing serious progression between now and the start January, when they enter the FA Cup 3rd round.

Grimsby vs Manchester United live updates - by Andy Edwards

Grimsby vs Manchester United final score: 2-2 (12-11 PKs)

Goalscorers: Charles Vernam (22'), Tyrell Warren (30'), Bryan Mbeumo (75'), Harry Maguire (89')

GOAL! Grimsby 2-2 Man United: Maguire stoops low to head home the equalizer (89')

MAN UTD LEVEL IT UP!



Harry Maguire to the rescue once again ⚽

GOAL! Grimsby 2-1 Man United: Mbeumo gets his first for the Red Devils (75')

GOAL! Grimsby 2-0 Man United: Onana misses a cross, Warren scores against his boyhood club (30')

André Onana with an ABSOLUTE SHOCKER as Grimsby double their lead! 🤯

GOAL! Grimsby 1-0 Man United: Vernam fires home at the back post, Blundell Park goes mental (22')

https://x.com/CBSSportsGolazo/status/1960787596558152099

Manchester United starting lineup

Onana - Fredericson, Maguire, Heaven - Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu - Amad, Cunha, Sesko

Grimsby starting lineup

Pym - Rodgers, Warren, McJannet, Sweeney - McEacheran, Green, Khouri, Gardner, Burns - Vernam