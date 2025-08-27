Ruben Amorim with ‘nothing to say, I’m really sorry’ after Man United lose to Grimsby Town

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Ricky Pearsall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
LIV Golf adds summer event in New Orleans with state putting up $7.2 million
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Tom Vialle Jo Shimoda.JPG
Tom Vialle was “lacking confidence in his setup” at Budds Creek before Moto 2 DNS
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_roto_bradish_250827.jpg
Bradish ‘needs to be added’ after season debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Ricky Pearsall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
LIV Golf adds summer event in New Orleans with state putting up $7.2 million
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Tom Vialle Jo Shimoda.JPG
Tom Vialle was “lacking confidence in his setup” at Budds Creek before Moto 2 DNS
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_roto_bradish_250827.jpg
Bradish ‘needs to be added’ after season debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ruben Amorim with ‘nothing to say, I’m really sorry’ after Man United lose to Grimsby Town

  
Published August 27, 2025 06:23 PM

Ruben Amorim has some real questions to answer after this one.

GRIMSBY 2-2 (12-11 PKs) MAN UNITED — Video highlights & recap

Manchester United reached another dimension of disarray on Wednesday, as they were bounced from the League Cup by 4th-tier Grimsby Town. Fair or not, the time for excuses was last season. Man United are already out of one of just three competitions this season after finishing 15th last season and failing to qualify for Europe.

Below is the latest Ruben Amorim reaction, speaking after Man United’s shocking loss to Grimsby.

What did Ruben Amorim say after League Cup loss to Grimsby Town?

“When you see something like today, it’s hard to talk about that. I just want to say I’m really sorry for the fans. The support they gave me, the support that with all the support they help the team. I have nothing to say. I’m really sorry.”

“With all due respect, when you lose to a 4th-division team, it’s not the goalkeeper. It’s everything. It’s the environment, it’s the way we face the competition. We know that we are in the moment everything people will pay attention to everything. It’s going to be massive every detail. We show the performance today, so my players spoke, for me, really loudly.”

“I think it’s really clear what they spoke, so let’s move on from this day and I think it was clear for everybody what happened today. The way we start the game without any intensity, all the idea of the pressure, we were completely lost and that’s why I think they spoke really loudly.”