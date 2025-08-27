Ruben Amorim with ‘nothing to say, I’m really sorry’ after Man United lose to Grimsby Town

Ruben Amorim has some real questions to answer after this one.

GRIMSBY 2-2 (12-11 PKs) MAN UNITED — Video highlights & recap

Manchester United reached another dimension of disarray on Wednesday, as they were bounced from the League Cup by 4th-tier Grimsby Town. Fair or not, the time for excuses was last season. Man United are already out of one of just three competitions this season after finishing 15th last season and failing to qualify for Europe.

Below is the latest Ruben Amorim reaction, speaking after Man United’s shocking loss to Grimsby.

What did Ruben Amorim say after League Cup loss to Grimsby Town?

“When you see something like today, it’s hard to talk about that. I just want to say I’m really sorry for the fans. The support they gave me, the support that with all the support they help the team. I have nothing to say. I’m really sorry.”

…

“With all due respect, when you lose to a 4th-division team, it’s not the goalkeeper. It’s everything. It’s the environment, it’s the way we face the competition. We know that we are in the moment everything people will pay attention to everything. It’s going to be massive every detail. We show the performance today, so my players spoke, for me, really loudly.”

“I think it’s really clear what they spoke, so let’s move on from this day and I think it was clear for everybody what happened today. The way we start the game without any intensity, all the idea of the pressure, we were completely lost and that’s why I think they spoke really loudly.”