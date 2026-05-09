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Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36

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WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
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Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

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Dunk thumps header to double Brighton’s lead
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Hinshelwood’s soaring header puts Brighton ahead
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Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36

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Manchester City vs Brentford live updates: Can Man City put the pressure on Arsenal in the title race?

Follow live Manchester City vs Brentford updates from Premier League Matchweek 36 on Saturday, May 9 including real-time highlights, scores, results, stats and table implications as they happen at the Etihad Stadium.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
Joe Prince-Wright breaks down the Premier League title winning scenarios for both Arsenal and Manchester City and how their remaining matches will impact who gets the trophy.

The Premier League title race can take another turn if Brentford goes into the Etihad Stadium and surprises Manchester City on Sunday.

Man City open the day five points back of table-topping Arsenal, who won’t kickoff at relegation-threatened West Ham United until Sunday. City have played one fewer game than Arsenal.

STREAM ONLINE Manchester City v Brentford

A City loss to Brentford would put them at 71 points with a maximum of nine left to win, while Arsenal maxes out on 85 points.

Brentford, meanwhile, are the leaders of a muddled mass of teams clamoring for places in Europe. The Bees have 52 points and sit sixth, one of seven teams within five points going down to 12th.

Hang out here for live updates through Manchester City vs Brentford, with goals, highlights, analysis, and stats from this top-six clash.

Updates
Manchester City vs Brentford team news: What to watch for
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Manchester City have defensive powerhouses Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol back in training, though it would seem unlikely either are loaded right back into the Starting XI even if they pass fit to play.

Pep Guardiola was waiting through Friday to see whether Rodri would be fit for selection, saying he was hopeful the Spanish midfielder could play on Saturday,

Brentford should see Jordan Henderson back in the team. Rico Henry has returned to training but won’t be ready to play for at least another week.

Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho continue long-term recoveries from knee injuries
Man City vs Brentford preview, form guide
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

This will be the third time Brentford and Man City have clashed this season, as City rode an early Erling Haaland goal to a 1-0 Premier League win at the Gtech on October 5 and then watched as Rayan Cherki and Savinho scored goals in a 20 League Cup quarterfinal win on December 17.

Brentford have only lost once since February 21, but there are plenty of draws in their 2W-5D-1L stretch since that defeat. The Bees just plasyered West Ham 3-0 at home but the draws include Wolves and Leeds.

City haven’t lost in even longer though their thrilling 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday felt a bit like defeat. Pep Guardiola’s men have won eight PL matches and drawn four times in their last dozen outings.

If you missed our Man City vs Brentford preview post during the week, head here.
How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford stream link, start time
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com