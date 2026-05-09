Manchester City vs Brentford live updates: Can Man City put the pressure on Arsenal in the title race?

The Premier League title race can take another turn if Brentford goes into the Etihad Stadium and surprises Manchester City on Sunday.

Man City open the day five points back of table-topping Arsenal, who won’t kickoff at relegation-threatened West Ham United until Sunday. City have played one fewer game than Arsenal.

STREAM ONLINE — Manchester City v Brentford

A City loss to Brentford would put them at 71 points with a maximum of nine left to win, while Arsenal maxes out on 85 points.

Brentford, meanwhile, are the leaders of a muddled mass of teams clamoring for places in Europe. The Bees have 52 points and sit sixth, one of seven teams within five points going down to 12th.

Hang out here for live updates through Manchester City vs Brentford, with goals, highlights, analysis, and stats from this top-six clash.