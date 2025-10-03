How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford will try to do the Manchester double in back-to-back weeks, but the Bees will certainly have their work cut out for them when they host free-scoring Manchester City on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

WATCH — Brentford vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side hammered newly promoted Burnley 5-1 last weekend with the help of two own goals (that would have otherwise been tap-ins) and Erling Haaland scored twice to take his tally to eight goals in six Premier League games. He then proceeded to score two more goals against Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (his fourth brace already this season). The only game in which Haaland failed to score was Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur (matchweek 2). No other player in the PL has more than four goals this season, and no other Man City player has scored more than one.

Brentford striker Igor Thiago is one of three players with those four goals (alongside Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony, just as predicted) after bagging a brace of his own in a routine 3-1 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Likewise, Thiago is the only Bee with multiple PL goals. If Brentford beat Man City, they will become just the second side to beat both Manchester clubs in back-to-back PL games, following in the footsteps of Tottenham Hotspur back in 1996, nearly 30 years ago.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (illness)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait Nouri (undisclosed injury), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (knee)

Brentford vs Manchester City prediction

Brentford don’t have quite the same legs and work rate higher up the field as they did in previous seasons, and that seemed to always be the great equalizer when they would face (and inevitably upset) the bigger sides, and for that reason Haaland will have plenty of service (and chances). Brentford 1-3 Manchester City.