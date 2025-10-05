Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss speaks on Rodri injury, making history with Wenger, Ferguson Moyes

Pep Guardiola goes into the international break with his team very much a Premier League title favorite, his goal leader the Golden Boot favorite, and his Ballon d’Or winning midfielder injured again.

And he enters the break as the fastest man to 250 wins in Premier League history, joining Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, and David Moyes as the only bosses to hit that mark.

Erling Haaland scored his ninth Premier League goal in seven games this season before Rodri suffered a right leg injury in Sunday’s win over Brentford.

MORE — Brentford v Man City recap, video highlights

The three points gained have City three points back of leaders Arsenal after Liverpool lost again to open up the top of the table.

But Rodri’s injury will be a focus of Guardiola’s comments after the win in London. What did he say?

Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss speaks on Rodri injury, Haaland goal in win at Brentford

Thoughts on the game? “Good. They had one chance in the first half, one duel that we lost. Okay, more corners, more throw-ins, more actions but we didn’t concede. We played an outsanding half, close to our best in many things. The problem is when you don’t score goals. 1-0, anything can happen. We attacked spaces but in general, really pleased. Since the United game the team grew up a lot.”

Why was it so hard to get the second goal? “Because there are 10 players behind the ball. We could concede more but it was so clear the chances. Many were blocked in the last two meters. In my experience when we won it’s because we played good. A lot of chances and the game was there.

On Haaland’s success: “He was tired and kept going. He’s been so important for us this season. We need more goals from the other ones. The wingers have to score more goals, and create in situations 1v1, 1v2 and finish more. Step-by-step we’ll do it. We’ll be fine.”

On Rodri’s injury: “That’s why when you ask me about him not playing before the game why he doesn’t play 90 minutes all the time. The journalist always ask why we sub him. Hopefully his injury to his hamstring will not be huge.”

On 250 Premier League wins, fourth to do it and fastest: “I will invite all of them to dinner. It’s an honor to sit at the table with them. It’s not bad. Ten seasons right? Many games, 250 victories is a lot. It’s special for a reason because we won a lot and that’s why. It is nice. I didn’t know it. I will call Sir Alex and Arsene to go one day. I’ll invite Sky to be there.”

Nico Gonzalez reaction — Speaks to Guardiola, Rodri, Haaland

On the game: “It was really hard to be honest. We suffered a lot but this is what Brentford are — a really tough team.”

On Rodri’s injury and his entry:“They were playing really good the first minutes. Rodri is so important to us and I hope he’s well soon. I came in without warming up which is really hard but I felt good.”

On Haaland’s goal: “Erling always scores. We can rely on him always, every match. He is doing an amazing incredible season.”

Pep’s won 250 PL games. Your thoughts? “I don’t think a lot to say because of what he’s done in the last 10 years is incredible, amazing. When I was 14 years old he was already here. I watched a lot of City games and now being able to work with him is great.”