How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City returns to life as the hunter when they host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City’s 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday saw them hand control of the Premier League title race back to Arsenal, who have five more points but have played one more game. City need wins and goals.

WATCH — Manchester City v Brentford

Brentford are not an easy opponent ever, especially at the moment. The Bees have 52 points and are leading the crowded field of sixth-place chasers.

Led by Igor Thiago — the Premier League’s second-leading goal scorer — Brentford could be in even better position if they could convert draws into wins. They’ve lost just once since February 21, but five draws including a trio of scoreless affairs haunt their record.

They also get few breaks the rest of the way, with trips to City and Liverpool sandwiched around a home London derby versus Crystal Palace.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Ruben Dias (unspecified), Josko Gvardiol (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (groin)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (knock), Rico Henry (thigh).

Manchester City vs Brentford prediction

City don’t seem likely to falter twice in a week, especially as players fight for both the title and a place in the FA Cup Final team. Brentford will be a handful but ultimately City should find a difference maker or two. Manchester City 2-1 Brentford.