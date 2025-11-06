 Skip navigation
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 6, 2025 03:54 PM

Matchweek 11 of the 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off with what might just be a Champions League showdown, when Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in north London on Saturday (7:30 am ET).

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Spurs were beaten and battered by Chelsea right there on their home turf last weekend, in what was easily the worst performance of Thomas Frank’s short tenure. Spurs attempted just three shots (all by Mohammed Kudus) for a grand total of 0.10 xG. The attack has been disjointed from the opening day of the season, with the occasional exception being Kudus, and Spurs currently rank in the bottom-third of the PL for xG (1.01 per game). However, Frank has fixed so much of what was wrong with Spurs at the other end of the field (2nd-fewest goal conceded, with 8 in 10 games).

Ruben Amorim has gone the other direction in his first full season at Man United, overseeing one of the league’s best attacks (5th-most goals scored, 17) and one of the league’s leakiest defenses (6th-most conceded, 16) — and the Red Devils have the xG and xGA numbers to prove it. Bryan Mbeumo, who played four seasons under Frank at Brentford, leads the way with four goals (and an assist) in 10 PL appearances after joining Man United for $95 million this summer.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30 am ET, Saturday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Archie Gray (calf), Ben Davies (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot)

Man United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (knock)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction

It’ll be strength versus strength in this one, and typically that would favor the side with the rock-solid defense but Spurs’ aren’t even threatening on counter-attacks while Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, the two healthy options at center forward, go through crises of confidence. If they can’t play their way out of the defense half, the same way they couldn’t against Chelsea, United might put a few past them. Spurs 1-1 Man United.