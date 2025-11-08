Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs manager say after wild draw vs Manchester United?

Thomas Frank has been reflecting on a dramatic draw for his Tottenham Hotspur side against Manchester United.

And it was tough for him to hide his disappointment as Matthijs de Ligt scored a 96th-minute equalizer.

Here’s the latest Thomas Frank reaction from north London.

Thomas Frank reaction

On how he feels about the draw to TNT Sports: “I think the very big positive from this game is our performance but especially the second half. Where we stick to the game plan, stick to the structure, stay in the game. Kept doing the right thing, kept believing. Which of course that is huge when we look back at the Chelsea game and we haven’t won that much at home and all that. We know it is out there. To keep going, don’t get attracted to stuff we shouldn’t do. Then we come back and score a brilliant goal and then get to 2-1 up and of course you are disappointed with that late of the goal, with 11 against 10. That is just football. How many times have we seen it? The positive is the players’ reaction and how they kept going.”

On his subs having a big impact: “Yeah, definitely, we talk about it all the time, it is not necessarily 11 starters. It is the players coming on. It is the squad throughout the whole season that is the most important thing.”

On how difficult it is to have so many attacking players out injured: “Of course it is difficult. But that is why you have a squad that need to step up and you need to make it work. That is my job. But again on the flip side I don’t know any coach who doesn’t want his best players on the pitch. I think today was a good step forward.”