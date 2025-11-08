 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Penn State at Ohio State
College Football Week 11 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Indiana vs Penn State, Oregon vs Iowa, Ohio State, More!
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at North Carolina
No. 25 UNC was down at half to No. 19 Kansas. A dominant 2nd half changed everything
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
Kylan Boswell scores 31, No. 17 Illinois beats Florida Gulf Coast 113-70 in another blowout win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mungoal2_251108.jpg
De Ligt snatches 96th-minute equalizer for Man Utd
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251108.jpg
Richarlison lifts Spurs 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251108.jpg
Tel equalizes for Spurs against Manchester United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs manager say after wild draw vs Manchester United?

  
Published November 8, 2025 09:47 AM

Thomas Frank has been reflecting on a dramatic draw for his Tottenham Hotspur side against Manchester United.

And it was tough for him to hide his disappointment as Matthijs de Ligt scored a 96th-minute equalizer.

MORERecap, video highlights

Here’s the latest Thomas Frank reaction from north London.

Thomas Frank reaction

On how he feels about the draw to TNT Sports: “I think the very big positive from this game is our performance but especially the second half. Where we stick to the game plan, stick to the structure, stay in the game. Kept doing the right thing, kept believing. Which of course that is huge when we look back at the Chelsea game and we haven’t won that much at home and all that. We know it is out there. To keep going, don’t get attracted to stuff we shouldn’t do. Then we come back and score a brilliant goal and then get to 2-1 up and of course you are disappointed with that late of the goal, with 11 against 10. That is just football. How many times have we seen it? The positive is the players’ reaction and how they kept going.”

On his subs having a big impact: “Yeah, definitely, we talk about it all the time, it is not necessarily 11 starters. It is the players coming on. It is the squad throughout the whole season that is the most important thing.”

On how difficult it is to have so many attacking players out injured: “Of course it is difficult. But that is why you have a squad that need to step up and you need to make it work. That is my job. But again on the flip side I don’t know any coach who doesn’t want his best players on the pitch. I think today was a good step forward.”