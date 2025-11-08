Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in thriller?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings were intriguing to dish out as a thriller played out in north London.

There were some superb individual displays and moments between two very evenly-matched teams.

Below are the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10, with analysis on how they got on.

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario: 6 - Could he have done more on both headers? De Ligt’s late equalizer will haunt him.

Pedro Porro: 5 - Saw plenty of the ball but the usual quality just wasn’t there on his crosses.

Cristian Romero: 6 - Could have scored with a difficult flick in the second half. Had to come off late on with an injury.

Micky van de Ven: 7 - No marauding runs forward but some great defending, including a wonderful last-ditch tackle to deny Sesko.

Djed Spence: 5 - Barely had the chance to get forward and sloppy on the ball.

Pape Matar Sarr: 6 - Buzzed around in midfield and never gave United a moment of peace.

Joao Palhinha: 6 - Had a shot on goal which was saved well and was his usual solid self in midfield.

Brennan Johnson: 6 - Lively throughout. Tried to force the issue and scored but was just offside.

Xavi Simons: 5 - Tried his best to get on the turn and get Spurs going in attack but was crowded out and bullied. Fans didn’t like it when he was subbed off late on.

Richarlison: 5 - Completely missed his header with Spurs’ best chance of the first half. Some sloppy passes but then flicked home a header late on as he thought he had won it.

Randal Kolo Muani: 5 - Bit harsh to be hooked at half time but it wasn’t really working as he and Richarlison made the same runs and had very little service.

Substitutions

Wilson Odobert: 8 - Brilliant after coming on at the break as his shot was flicked in by Richarlison.

Destiny Udogie: 8 - Superb with Odobert down the left and his cross set up Tel for Spurs’ opener.

Mathys Tel: 7 - Lovely turn and finish for his goal.

Rodrigo Bentancur: N/A

Kevin Danso: N/A

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens: 8 - Made two great saves at the start of the second half from Romero and Palhinha and looks so relaxed.

Matthijs de Ligt: 7 - Unlucky with the deflection on Tel’s goal but popped up with a towering header at the back post in the 96th minute to grab a draw.

Harry Maguire: 7 - Another solid display. Had to come off with what looked like an injury to his right hamstring.

Luke Shaw: 7 - Solid and reliable. Didn’t get forward much but did the simple things well.

Noussair Mazraoui: 6 - Only just back from injury and getting up to speed. He was okay. Subbed off early in the second half.

Casemiro: 7 - His usual combative self but subbed off in the second half and United missed him in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes: 7 - Couldn’t get on the ball as much as he would like but was always positive when he did have it.

Patrick Dorgu: 8 - Excellent display on the left. Surged forward but often had nobody really supporting him. Won plenty of free kicks.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7 - Took his goal really well and never stopped running. A bit isolated in the second half.

Amad Diallo: 8 - Lovely cross for Mbeumo’s goal and he was very dangerous in a more advance role.

Matheus Cunha: 6 - Did okay, but never really got into the game and was subbed off in the second half.