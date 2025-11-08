Ruben Amorim reaction: “Today was our day to win this game” Man United boss on wild draw at Spurs

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been giving his reaction to their wild draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, as the Red Devils were 1-0 up heading into the final stages but were 2-1 down and then rescued a point in the 96th minute to make it 2-2.

Amorim’s project is still heading in the right direction as they are five games unbeaten in the Premier League and his side showed plenty of spirit as they were down to 10 players when they scored the equalizer as Benjamin Sesko was forced off with an injury after United had made all of their subs.

Below is the latest Ruben Amorim reaction from north London.

Ruben Amorim reaction

On how he feels: “In the end if you see the game, I think during the game you feel that the three points were there to take them. But then with everything that happened with Harry [Maguire] has to come out, Casemiro has to come out, then suffer two goals again in a short period of time, but to manage to score again, it’s a point, when you cannot win you don’t lose the game. Once again we managed to do that. If you look to the game, if you feel the environment, we have so much to grow as a team because today was our day to win this game.”

On Spurs making changes to get back in the game: “I think it is more that we need to look at ourselves. We were not pressing with the same intensity. We allowed, because we felt comfortable, but we need to understand that but also feel that if we have a little bit more bravery we can kill this game. But sometimes it is like that, you have a first half better than the second.”

On the mentality to get a point: “I think it is the positive point is that they managed to push forward, to understand the last player has to push the ball to the final third, trying to win a corner. We did that and we believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute and we did that.”

On Senne Lammens: “He is doing really well. He is very adult. He understands that in the game a lot of things can happen. But especially for a goalkeeper, you need to move on. For anything that happens in the last minute. It is like a new game every time the ball is on the pitch. I think with 23 years old he understands that quite well.”

On Benjamin Sesko’s injury: “We have to see but I think he has a problem. Let’s see.”

On the feeling heading into the international break: “It is a little bit frustration but also a little bit of pride in the response of the players after the second goal of Tottenham. Then to look at the team. I understand that this is just the tip of the iceberg. We are just in the beginning of becoming a very strong team. We have a lot to do and we are going to work with the guys that are not going to the national team and we are going to evaluate everything to also see the games from the kids, try to use this space for the evolution of our club, not just the first team.”