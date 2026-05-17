Wolves 1-1 Fulham: Cottagers claim point on Antonee Robinson’s first PL goal
USMNT defender Antonee Robinson scored his first Premier League goal (on his 157th appearance) to help Fulham earn a point in a 1-1 draw with relegated Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.
WATCH — Wolves v Fulham full match replay
Wolves went ahead in the 25th minute when 18-year-old midfielder Mateus Mane smashed his third goal of the season past Bernd Leno from outside the penalty area, but the Cottagers pulled level in first-half stoppage time after Mane fouled Timothy Castagne on the edge of the box. Robinson stepped to the spot and coolly rolled the ball to his left as Jose Sa dove the other way — as if he’d done it dozens of times in his career before.
What’s next?
- Burnley vs Wolves — Sunday, 11 am ET
- Fulham vs Newcastle — Sunday, 11 am ET
Wolves vs Fulham live updates - by Andy Edwards
Wolves vs Fulham final score: 1-1
Goalscorers: Mateus Mane (25'), Antonee Robinson (45'+4)
GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Fulham: Robinson scores from the spot after a foul just inside the box (45'+4)
GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Fulham: Mane smashes one past Leno from outside the box (25')
Wolves starting XI
Sa - Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci - R. Gomes, Andre, J. Gomes, Moller Wolfe - Mane, Hwang, Armstrong
Fulham starting XI
Leno - Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson - Lukic, Berge, Smith Rowe - Bobb, Iwobi, Muniz
How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Rob Edwards’ men would love to climb out of 20th place but will need a win (or more) and help down the stretch from 19th-place Burnley, who have three more points and a better goal differential by five.
Fulham have all but washed themselves out of the European conversation with a stale few months. The Cottagers sat seventh after a late January win over Brighton but have since gone 4W-2D-7L in the Premier League. Back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Bournemouth are not big setbacks in name but Wolves and Newcastle present the chance to finish well and hope the table helps out a bit. Fulham are 11th yet just three points off eighth.
Wolves team news, focus
OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (ankle)
Fulham team news, focus
OUT: Joachim Andersen (suspension), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)
Wolves vs Fulham prediction
Surely Fulham will show up, but the Molineux will be a buzzy place. Wolves would benefit from avoiding the concession of an early goal but that’s simple, not easy. Wolves 1-2 Fulham.