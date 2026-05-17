Wolves 1-1 Fulham: Cottagers claim point on Antonee Robinson’s first PL goal

USMNT defender Antonee Robinson scored his first Premier League goal (on his 157th appearance) to help Fulham earn a point in a 1-1 draw with relegated Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

WATCH — Wolves v Fulham full match replay

Wolves went ahead in the 25th minute when 18-year-old midfielder Mateus Mane smashed his third goal of the season past Bernd Leno from outside the penalty area, but the Cottagers pulled level in first-half stoppage time after Mane fouled Timothy Castagne on the edge of the box. Robinson stepped to the spot and coolly rolled the ball to his left as Jose Sa dove the other way — as if he’d done it dozens of times in his career before.

What’s next?

Burnley vs Wolves — Sunday, 11 am ET

Fulham vs Newcastle — Sunday, 11 am ET

Wolves vs Fulham live updates - by Andy Edwards

Wolves vs Fulham final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Mateus Mane (25'), Antonee Robinson (45'+4)

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Fulham: Robinson scores from the spot after a foul just inside the box (45'+4)

Robinson's penalty brings Fulham level with Wolves USMNT international Antonee Robinson makes this penalty look like a stroll in the park as he brings Fulham back to level terms with Wolves at the Molineux.

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Fulham: Mane smashes one past Leno from outside the box (25')

Mane stuns Fulham to give Wolves 1-0 lead Mateus Mane continues to impress in his debut season in the Premier League as he powers Wolves in front of Fulham in the first half at the Molineux.

Wolves starting XI

Sa - Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci - R. Gomes, Andre, J. Gomes, Moller Wolfe - Mane, Hwang, Armstrong

Fulham starting XI

Leno - Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson - Lukic, Berge, Smith Rowe - Bobb, Iwobi, Muniz

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Rob Edwards’ men would love to climb out of 20th place but will need a win (or more) and help down the stretch from 19th-place Burnley, who have three more points and a better goal differential by five.

Fulham have all but washed themselves out of the European conversation with a stale few months. The Cottagers sat seventh after a late January win over Brighton but have since gone 4W-2D-7L in the Premier League. Back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Bournemouth are not big setbacks in name but Wolves and Newcastle present the chance to finish well and hope the table helps out a bit. Fulham are 11th yet just three points off eighth.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Joachim Andersen (suspension), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)

Wolves vs Fulham prediction

Surely Fulham will show up, but the Molineux will be a buzzy place. Wolves would benefit from avoiding the concession of an early goal but that’s simple, not easy. Wolves 1-2 Fulham.