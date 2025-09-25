How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Saturday aiming to keep their perfect start to the new season going.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Liverpool

The reigning Premier League champions have won five games from five in the Premier League as they keep popping up with late goals and getting the job done. But they did lose to Palace on penalty kicks in the FA Community Shield final at Wembley back at the start of August. Arne Slot’s squad is deep and they’re coming off a midweek League Cup win at home against Southampton and they beat Everton at home in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Palace have also had a fine start to the season with Oliver Glasner’s side unbeaten so far and they have picked up nine points and conceded just twice. They won at West Ham last weekend as they continue to overachieve and Palace are so comfortable in their 3-4-2-1 formation and look set to push for a top eight finish, at least, as well as go far in the Europa Conference League. Following their success in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, Palace will fancy their chances of edging the Reds once again.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 27)

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Palace’s squad has been stretched early in the season with key players Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr both out. New star attacker Yeremy Pino is also out with a knee injury, while Odsonne Edouard, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure remain out too. Defensively Palace look so solid and Mateta is key to everything they do. Youngster Justin Devenny is likely to get the nod to start alongside Kamada underneath Mateta.

Liverpool team news, focus

Young defender Giovanni Leoni suffered a serious knee injury in midweek, which will impact Arne Slot’s depth at center back further. Other than that Liverpool look pretty set in terms of injuries. They will be without Hugo Ekitike through suspension as he got a second yellow card for taking his shirt off when he scored the winner against Saints in midweek. That means Alexander Isak will start up top and he got his first goal in a Liverpool shirt in the midweek win. Liverpool have such a settled lineup and Jeremie Frimpong back at right back is a big boost too.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

This has a draw written all over it. Palace are so hard to play against and despite winning all of their games (just) Liverpool are yet to hit top form. Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool.