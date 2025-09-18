How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Everton head to Anfield to renew their rivalry with Liverpool on Saturday morning and both sides of the Merseyside derby are entertaining in very positive ways for the first time in a while.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League through four matches and they’ve taken their late heroics to the continent where the Reds scored in stoppage time to shock Atletico Madrid 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League season opener on Wednesday.

Is the fact that Liverpool have needed late drama in all five of their matches a problem? Time will tell, but it’s definitely excellent and a sign of their belief that they’ve won all five of those matches.

WATCH — Liverpool v Everton

Everton had a long dry spell in this derby but things have been much better over the last 17 months. The Toffees are 1-1-1 against Liverpool after a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park and a 1-0 loss at Anfield last season. Everton ended a six-match wait for a win prior to that when they got goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison on April 24, 2024.

David Moyes’ Toffees are on a four-match unbeaten run that includes three wins and a Week 4 draw with Aston Villa. Everton haven’t lost since Week 1 at Leeds United, as the duo of Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye has been fantastic for the upwardly-mobile Toffees.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Friday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Curtis Jones (undisclosed injury)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (unspecified)

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

There’s no reason to think this game won’t be tight given both the derby stakes and Liverpool’s taxing midweek versus Atleti. We’re not going to wager that the Reds walk into Anfield and pick up their first loss but it’s reasonable to suggest the Toffees are up for something. Liverpool 1-1 Everton.