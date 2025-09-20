 Skip navigation
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss speaks following Merseyside derby win over Everton

  
Published September 20, 2025 09:22 AM

For a while, it looked like Arne Slot’s Liverpool would have a straight-forward, comfortable-enough win for the first time this Premier League season.

Ryan Gravenberch scored a goal and then set up Hugo Ekitike for another as the Reds raced into a 2-0 lead with big-money buys Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak on the bench.

MORE — Liverpool vs Everton recap, video highlights

But Everton found their fight at the halftime interval and pulled a goal back through Idrissa Gana Gueye, setting up a fine finish at Anfield.

The Reds emerged as winners again, now a perfect 5-0-0 on the young Premier League season, and Arne Slot’s thoughts will be interesting after a tricky spat with their local rivals.

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss speaks following Merseyside derby win over Everton

We’ll share all of Arne Slot’s reaction to the win over Everton as soon as he speaks from Anfield.