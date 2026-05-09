Sunderland vs Manchester United live updates: Can Red Devils finish strong and keep Michael Carrick in the job?

Manchester United make their first trip to the Stadium of Light in more than nine years on Saturday, to take on Sunderland in matchweek 36 of the Premier League.

MORE — How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United

The Red Devils have looked like a club reborn under new (old) interim head coach Michael Carrick, who will certainly have eyes for a permanent appointment this summer after leading Man United to 10 wins in 14 games thus far. For comparison, they won just eight of 20 PL games to begin the season under Ruben Amorim. Champions League qualification is already secured for next season, and the only mystery which remains is whether or not Carrick will still be in the dugout come August.

Sunderland came flying out of the starting gates (for a newly promoted side) but have cooled and come back down to earth in recent months, slipping to 12th in the table but remaining miles clear of the relegation zone. Regis Le Bris has zero concerns over his position as Black Cats manager.

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