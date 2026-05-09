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Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
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Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_260509.jpg
Fernandez’s free kick rolls in to tie Chelsea 1-1
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260509.jpg
Gravenberch fires Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livchepreview_260509.jpg
What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?

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Sunderland vs Manchester United live updates: Can Red Devils finish strong and keep Michael Carrick in the job?

Manchester United make their first trip to the Stadium of Light in more than nine years on Saturday, to take on Sunderland in matchweek 36 of the Premier League.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's win against Liverpool, Spurs upsetting Aston Villa, and Bournemouth's delight against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United make their first trip to the Stadium of Light in more than nine years on Saturday, to take on Sunderland in matchweek 36 of the Premier League.

MOREHow to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United

The Red Devils have looked like a club reborn under new (old) interim head coach Michael Carrick, who will certainly have eyes for a permanent appointment this summer after leading Man United to 10 wins in 14 games thus far. For comparison, they won just eight of 20 PL games to begin the season under Ruben Amorim. Champions League qualification is already secured for next season, and the only mystery which remains is whether or not Carrick will still be in the dugout come August.

Sunderland came flying out of the starting gates (for a newly promoted side) but have cooled and come back down to earth in recent months, slipping to 12th in the table but remaining miles clear of the relegation zone. Regis Le Bris has zero concerns over his position as Black Cats manager.

Below are live updates on Sunderland vs Manchester United, with everything you need.

Updates
Manchester United starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Lammens - Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw - Mainoo, Mount, Fernandes - Amad, Cunha, Zirkzee
Sunderland starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Roefs - Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Reinildo - Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee - Hume, Talbi, Brobbey