How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United head to Sunderland on Saturday aiming to keep the positive momentum going after they clinched their return to the UEFA Champions League last weekend.

WATCH — Sunderland v Manchester United

Interim boss Michael Carrick has turned things around superbly at United and their 3-2 win at home to Liverpool confirmed they will be in the Champions League next season. It’s a big step on the road to rebuilding themselves as genuine title contenders, but there’s still a long way to go. It’s clear that United are on the right path, even if Carrick still isn’t certain he will be in charge next season.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has done a fine job to keep the new boys away from relegation danger all season long, but they drew 1-1 at Wolves last weekend after being reduced to 10 players early. Sunderland have run out of steam a little in recent weeks but they still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe if they finish the season strongly.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 9)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Sunderland team news, focus

Center back Dan Ballard is suspended after his red card at Wolves last weekend for pulling the hair of Tolu Arokodare and will miss the rest of the season. Romain Mundle and Simon Moore remain out. Le Bris will probably keep a settled side as Sunderland will rely on Granit Xhaka to lock down midfield and then hit center forward Brian Brobbey early and often to get them up the pitch.

Manchester United team news, focus

United have an injury concern over in-form striker Benjamin Sesko after he came off at half time against Liverpool. If he isn’t fit to go then Bryan Mbeumo will start in the central role and Amad Diallo will come in on the right. United are easing Matthijs de Ligt back to full fitness after his long layoff with a back issue, while Lisandro Martinez is back from suspension and will likely start at center back.

Sunderland vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like United will have a bit of fun now they’ve achieved their goal of qualifying for the Champions League. Expect an open, entertaining game. Sunderland 2-4 Manchester United.