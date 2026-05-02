Wolves 1-1 Sunderland: Bueno connection saves a point after Black Cats red card

Wolves might already be relegated from the Premier League but Rob Edwards’ side isn’t going down without making some noise on their way out, as they fought back from a goal down to draw Sunderland 1-1 on Saturday.

WATCH — Wolves v Sunderland full match replay

Sunderland went ahead when Nordi Mukiele thumped a corner kick home with his head in the 17th minute, but that’s where the good times ended for the Black Cats. Daniel Ballard was sent off seven minutes later for pulling the hair of Tolu Arokodare. Wolves were level after 54 minutes, when Hugo Bueno whipped a corner kick onto the head of Santiago Bueno at the back post. They had a few chances late on to win the game from there (out-shot Sunderland 12-6 in the second half), but couldn’t beat Robin Roefs again from near or far.

What’s next?

Sunderland vs Manchester United — Saturday, 10 am ET

Brighton vs Wolves — Saturday, 10 am ET

Wolves vs Sunderland live updates - by Andy Edwards

Wolves vs Sunderland final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Nordi Mukiele (17'), Santiago Bueno (54')

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Sunderland: (Santiago) Bueno heads home (Hugo) Bueno’s corner kick (54')

Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland Wolves may be relegated, but Rob Edwards' side refuses to go down without a fight as Santiago Bueno scores on the corner kick to make it 1-1 with Sunderland at the Molineux.

RED CARD! Ballard sent off for pulling Tolu’s hair (24')

Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair Following a VAR review, Sunderland go down to 10 men after Daniel Ballard brought down Tolu Arokodare by his hair in the first half at the Molineux.

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Sunderland: Mukiele heads home a corner kick with ease (17')

Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves Nordi Mukiele rises highest to head Sunderland 1-0 in front of Wolves in the first half at the Molineux.

Wolves starting XI

Bentley - Mosquera, S. Bueno, T. Gomes - Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno - Armstrong, Mane, Tolu

Sunderland starting XI

Roefs - Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo - Xhaka, Sadiki, Talbi - Hume, Le Fee, Brobbey

How to watch Wolves vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 2)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves’ relegation has been certain for some time but Rob Edwards’ side have improved in recent months. They lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend in a tight, tense game. Wolves could well be scrapping with Spurs for promotion in the Championship next season as they aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s first season back in the Premier League has gone swimmingly, but Regis Le Bris’ side suffered their biggest defeat of the campaign as they were spanked 5-0 at home by Nottingham Forest last Friday. That result came as a huge shock but the Black Cats are still looking good for at least a top 10 finish and European qualification is still possible.

Wolves team news, focus

Sam Johnstone and Enso Medina remain out, while Ladislav Krejci is an injury doubt. Center back Yerson Mosquera is back from suspension. Wolves line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation and will keep it as tight as possible and hope Mathias Mane, Adam Armstrong and Rodrigo Gomes can cause problems on the counter.

Sunderland team news, focus

Romaine Mundle and Simon Moore remain out injured, while Bertrand Traore, Nilson Angulo and Jocelin Ta Bi are injury concerns. Le Bris may mix things up after the horror home defeat last week as Luke O’Nien, Wilson Isidor, Reinildo, Chemsdine Talbi and Lutsharel Geertruida could all start.

Wolves vs Sunderland prediction

This is going to be really tight but Sunderland will just about get the job done, and probably late on. Wolves 1-2 Sunderland.