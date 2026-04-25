Wolves 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Palhinha’s late goal boosts Spurs’ survival hopes

Tottenham Hotspur beat already-relegated Wolves 1-0 on Saturday at Molineux as Joao Palhinha’s late winner boosts their hopes of staying in the Premier League.

WATCH — Full match replay

In a nervous game which lacked big chances for either side, Spurs lost both Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons to injury.

But substitute Richarlison hooked a shot toward goal late on and fellow sub Palhinha was on hand to prod home and send the Spurs fans wild in the away end.

The win was Spurs’ first league victory of 2026 and their first under Roberto De Zerbi as he’s now picked up four points from his first three games in charge. But Spurs are on 34 points and after West Ham won late on against Everton on Saturday, Spurs are still in the relegation zone with four games to go. Wolves remain bottom on 17 points.

Spurs show they are up for the fight

After losing Solanke and Simons to injury, Spurs could have felt sorry for themselves. They weren’t great at Wolves by any stretch of the imagination but they did what they had to do to give themselves a chance of staying up heading into the final few games. Roberto De Zerbi will be delighted with the spirit his side showed and they limited Wolves to very few chances. That is promising because even though injuries are ravaging them, Spurs clearly have enough quality in attack to hurt teams when they get a chance. They just have to keep as many clean sheets as they can in their final four games of the season and rely on their star players delivering big moments in tight games. It’s going to be nervy but Spurs staying within two points of West Ham was absolutely imperative. De Zerbi’s demeanor and demands already appears to be rubbing off on his players. We know Spurs have enough quality to stay up but their fight has been questioned. Saturday’s win at Wolves proved they’re up for the scrap in a big way.

What’s next?

Wolves host Sunderland next Saturday, while Spurs head to Aston Villa next Sunday.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur score: 0-1

Palhinha 82'

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Kinsky denies Joao Gomes!

Big save late on from Kinsky as Joao Gomes whips a lovely free kick on goal.

Wilson scores a late goal for West Ham...

Not such great news for Spurs as Callum Wilson has popped up with a late, late goal for West Ham. That means Spurs will stay in the relegation zone for now.

Great news continues for Spurs...

Everton have grabbed a late equalizer at West Ham, which has huge implications for Spurs in their relegation scrap. How big will this few minutes be in the context of Spurs’ season, and their future?

What a HUGE few minutes for Tottenham Hotspur! Palhinha puts them 1-0 up at Wolves late on, then Everton equalize at West Ham in the 88th minute. In just a few minutes Spurs have gone from being 4 points from safety to out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Wow. #THFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 25, 2026

Spurs have scored late on as Palhinha prods home!

A corner is whipped in by Pedro Porro and Richarlison swivels and gets an effort towards goal. Palhinha prods home at the back post. Spurs fans go bonkers in the away end. A VAR check confirms Palhinha is onside and the goal stands.

LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS 🤯🤯🤯



Joao Palhinha puts the ball in the net! HUGE moment for the Spurs! Minutes away from potentially their first win of 2026!



🟡 Wolves: 0

⚫️ Tottenham: 1

⏱️ 81’ pic.twitter.com/fbDmXV3gh3 — USA Sports (@usasports) April 25, 2026

Richarlison looked certain to head home!

A cross from the right looked certain to be nodded home by Richarlison but Doherty just got a flick on it before he was going to finish. That was a big chance for Spurs and promising for them in this final 10 minutes plus stoppage time.

Bentancur’s header denied by Sa!

A corner is whipped in and Rodrigo Bentancur’s powerful header is pushed away well by Jose Sa. Big chance for Spurs.

BRILLIANT SAVE 🧤



Jose Sa makes a fantastic save, beating away the header from Rodrigo Bentancur. An offside call is also made.



🟡 Wolves: 0

⚫️ Tottenham: 0

⏱️ 68’ pic.twitter.com/fiqOPO1Nqt — USA Sports (@usasports) April 25, 2026

Armstrong almost gets in for Wolves

A ball over the top causes some confusion as Adam Armstrong is almost in but Kinsky gets out just in time to make the block.

Simons is down with a knee injury... and he is replaced by Bergvall

Oh no, Xavi Simons goes down stretching for the ball and it looks like a knee injury. Simons is up and is trying to come back on but he can’t carry on. Lucas Bergvall is on in his place.

Xavi Simons curls a great chance over

The Dutch playmaker cuts inside really well but under pressure from Doherty he curls his shot over. That is a big chance.

Bad news for Spurs as West Ham lead...

Not the score update fans of Spurs wanted to hear, as West Ham have taken the lead against Everton. As it stands, Spurs are four points safety with four games to go.

Tel on for Kolo Muani

Mathys Tel is on for Randal Kolo Muani at half time and his task is simple: score a goal. Neither team had a shot on target in that first half, by the way...

Half time thoughts — Nervy Spurs yet to get going

Roberto De Zerbi doesn’t look happy on the sidelines as it looks like the magnitude of the situation is getting to Spurs. They had a couple of chances early but weren’t able to build on it and have lost Solanke to injury. It feels like one goal is going to decide this game and Spurs have to throw caution to the wind in the second half. Their Premier League future decides on this 45 minutes...

Andre lunges in on Bissouma but is only booked

Yves Bissouma slips and Andre slides in and catches the Spurs midfielder. Andre is booked but Spurs want more. VAR checks the challenge, which is late and there is contact on Bissouma’s right foot. Andre is pretty lucky there that Bissouma slips. If not they would have been a red card.

Solanke is off injured for Spurs and Richarlison is on

Dominic Solanke pulls up under no contact and he can’t continue. Richarlison is on. De Zerbi can’t believe his luck as Spurs lose yet another key player to injury.

Wolves building some pressure

A corner comes in and a volley is hammered in by Rodrigo Gomes but Solanke blocks well. Wolves then win another corner and Spurs are under a bit of pressure.

Kolo Muani smashes wide!

Really good chance for Spurs as Wolves give the ball away and Randal Kolo Muani surges towards goal but he drills his low effort wide. Spurs are working hard and pushing high up the pitch.

Spurs almost score from a set piece!

A free kick is whipped in to the back post and it’s nodded back across goal and Solanke almost gets on the end of it and is saying he was pushed. No foul is given but that is promising from Spurs.

First opportunity of the game for Tottenham. Dominic Solanke claiming a push in the back, but no call.



🟡 Wolves: 0

⚫️ Tottenham: 0

⏱️ 3’ pic.twitter.com/DDeWTseqTR — USA Sports (@usasports) April 25, 2026

Wolves lineup

Sa; Doherty, S. Bueno, Gomes; Lima, Andre, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mane, R. Gomes; Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Bentancur; Kolo Muani, Bissouma, Simons; Solanke

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Yerson Mosquera (suspension), Enso Gonzalez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ladislav Krejci (neck), Jose Sa (shoulder), Matt Doherty (undisclosed), Angel Gomes (foot)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin)

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Spurs (18th - 31 points) looked set to earn their first PL victory of 2026 last weekend, until Brighton scored in stoppage time and Roberto de Zerbi’s side had to settle for a deflating singular point. After West Ham (17th - 33 points) drew Crystal Palace on Monday, Spurs were no closer to safety even if the performance, effort level and encouragement from the fans looked and sounded markedly different than at any other point this season. De Zerbi said after the game that he believes Spurs can win all five of their remaining games, and last-place Wolves is perhaps the perfect place to start.

West Ham’s point was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Rob Edwards’ side, as they sit 16 points adrift with only five games left to play. They weren’t going down without a fight (nine of their 17 points were won in a six-game span in February and March, but back to back defeats of 4-0 and 3-0 (to fellow relegation fighters West Ham and Leeds) may have dented confidence the last two times out.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

If not now, then never. Wolves 1-3 Spurs.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA