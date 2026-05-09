Liverpool vs Chelsea live updates: Gravenberch’s early stunner has Reds ahead

Liverpool host Chelsea on Saturday at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side aim to all but clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

A win will pretty much do it, and a top five finish after all of the ups and downs this season will be a pretty good return for Liverpool. A new era is being ushered in at Anfield this summer with Slot losing plenty of experienced players and just one year on from winning the Premier League, Liverpool will make big changes to get back closer to the summit.

As for Chelsea, well, caretaker boss Callum McFarlane will do his best to find a few positives heading into the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend. After being hammered at home by a much-changed Nottingham Forest on Monday, Chelsea have lost six league games on the spin and are reeling.

Below are live updates on Liverpool vs Chelsea, with everything you need.