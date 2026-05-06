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How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 6, 2026 09:58 AM

Liverpool can lock down a Champions League place and jeopardize the European hopes of Chelsea when two traditional powers clash at Anfield early Saturday.

The Reds are coming off a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford but their 58 points still have them comfortable when it comes to locking down a top-five spot. Arne Slot’s men are six points clear of sixth-place Bournemouth with just three matches left on their PL dockets.

WATCH Liverpool v Chelsea

Chelsea are free-falling down the table, losers of six-straight matches under fired coach Liam Rosenior and interim boss Calum McFarlane.

The Blues have conceded 14 goals in those matches and scored just once, Joao Pedro’s overhead kick ending a 575-minute Premier League goalless drought.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee), Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (unspecified), Alexander Isak (groin)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Jesse Derry (head), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Robert Sanchez (head), Pedro neto (knock), Alejandro Garnacho (knock)

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

Liverpool have won three-of-four but they’ve been out-produced in four of their last five. This will come down to who is better up for the challenge and who makes fewer mistakes. Your guess is as good as ours, but we’re hoping for goals. Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea.