How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are searching for back-to-back wins as they host winless Wolves at Old Trafford.

WATCH — Manchester United v Wolves

Much was made of the formation change from Amorim in their 1-0 win against Newcastle on Boxing Day and it worked a treat. United looked more solid and controlled defensively and a back four may be their best bet moving forward. They’re within touching distance of the top four at the halfway point of the season, which is much better than most expected, and have a favorable run of games coming up.

Wolves remain rock bottom of the Premier League as they sit on just two points after 18 games, which is the lowest points tally in history at this stage of a PL season. Rob Edwards has lost all seven of his games in charge and although they put in a spirited display in a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last time out, Wolves have very few positives to build on and are destined for relegation as they’re 16 points from safety.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday (December 30)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo are all away at AFCON, while Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain out. Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are all struggling with injury as Joshua Zirkzee could come in to start, while United’s bench will be full of teenagers. Amorim will start with a back four and the center back duo of Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez were excellent against Newcastle.

Wolves team news, focus

Tawanda Chirewa and Emmanuel Agbadou are away at AFCON, while Toti Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes are all out injured and Andre is suspended. Jorgen Strand Larsen was on the bench at Liverpool last time out and it will be intriguing to see if this is his final game for Wolves as he’s been linked with a January move.

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction

This is going to be a stroll for United. They picked Wolves off on the counter a few weeks ago and that will be the plan once again. Manchester United 3-0 Wolves.