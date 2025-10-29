How to watch Brighton vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton’s bid to bounce back from a rare loss comes against a Leeds side hoping to build on a long-sought win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls lost 4-2 at Manchester United in Week 9, snapping a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions which included two wins and two draws in the Premier League.

WATCH — Brighton v Leeds

Leeds, meanwhile, just ended a three-match wait for a win by beating West Ham at home. Daniel Farke’s promoted men do have an away win on their record — toppling Wolves in Week 5 — but they’ve otherwise struggled away from Elland Road.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: James Milner (muscular), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Brajan Gruda (unspecified), Joel Veltman (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (foot)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Harry Gray (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Gabriel Gudmundsson (lower back)

Brighton vs Leeds United prediction

The Seagulls seem likely to bounce back, though they’ve been quite leaky as a defensive unit and Farke will fancy his chances of getting onto the score sheet. The win would’ve renewed the vibes around the team, and this would be a statement if Leeds could get a positive result. Maybe not this week. Brighton 2-0 Leeds.