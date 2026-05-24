West Ham vs Leeds United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
West Ham need a win and help to avoid relegation to the Championship.
West Ham United’s hopes of Premier League survival start with a win over Leeds United at the London Stadium on Championship Sunday.
Should the Irons win and Tottenham Hotspur lose, they’ll stay in the Premier League for the 2026-27.
WATCH — West Ham v Leeds United
Any other combination aside from a Spurs draw combined with West Ham beating Leeds by well over 10 goals would relegate the Irons to the Championship.
Leeds can finish as high as 11th with a win and as low as 15th with a loss and a Palace defeat of Arsenal.
For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
Lukasz Fabianski remains out for West Ham while Adama Traore’s status is in doubt. Everyone else is in play including any combination of forwards Pablo Felipe, Taty Castellanos, and Callum Wilson.
Leeds have been in fine form but could rest some not 100% players. Quality players Pascal Struijk, Ilia Gruev and Noah Okafor are out while Anton Stach, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson, Gabriel Gudmundsson, and Facundo Buonanotte could miss the game as well.
Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday
Venue: London Stadium — Stratford
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA