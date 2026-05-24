West Ham vs Leeds United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

West Ham United’s hopes of Premier League survival start with a win over Leeds United at the London Stadium on Championship Sunday.

Should the Irons win and Tottenham Hotspur lose, they’ll stay in the Premier League for the 2026-27.

WATCH — West Ham v Leeds United

Any other combination aside from a Spurs draw combined with West Ham beating Leeds by well over 10 goals would relegate the Irons to the Championship.

Leeds can finish as high as 11th with a win and as low as 15th with a loss and a Palace defeat of Arsenal.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.