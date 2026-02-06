How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Bournemouth have turned a corner and look to keep Aston Villa uneven as Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery match wits at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries suffered through two brutal months but appear to have things in order since January 7 with three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League games, including wins over Spurs and Liverpool to boost them onto 33 points and the 12th spot on the table.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Villa lost just three times in the first 18 weeks of the season but have matched that in theri last six PL matches. Emery’s men are 2W-1D-3L since December 30, and the Villans have lost at home to Brentford and Everton.

They’ve dipped seven points off the top of the table and are just as close to sixth as the top-four (or -five) battle feels more tense by the week.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (ankle).

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (thigh)

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction

Both teams are missing multiple pieces for their midfield, and this is probably a closer match-up than anticipated by many. Iraola could well put the final dent in the Villa’s title dreams — presuming the other top teams show up this weekend. Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa.