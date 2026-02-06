 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Super Bowl LX Food Ideas: Must-Have Snacks, Recipes, Traditions, Game Day Classics
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
2026 Super Bowl LX Parlay: Picks, bets, predictions, tips and a Patriots’ Team Parlay
Syndication: The Record
2026 Super Bowl LX Parlays: Picks, bets, predictions, tips including Seattle Seahawks’ team parlay

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Super Bowl LX Food Ideas: Must-Have Snacks, Recipes, Traditions, Game Day Classics
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
2026 Super Bowl LX Parlay: Picks, bets, predictions, tips and a Patriots’ Team Parlay
Syndication: The Record
2026 Super Bowl LX Parlays: Picks, bets, predictions, tips including Seattle Seahawks’ team parlay

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 6, 2026 06:24 AM

Bournemouth have turned a corner and look to keep Aston Villa uneven as Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery match wits at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries suffered through two brutal months but appear to have things in order since January 7 with three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League games, including wins over Spurs and Liverpool to boost them onto 33 points and the 12th spot on the table.

WATCH Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Villa lost just three times in the first 18 weeks of the season but have matched that in theri last six PL matches. Emery’s men are 2W-1D-3L since December 30, and the Villans have lost at home to Brentford and Everton.

They’ve dipped seven points off the top of the table and are just as close to sixth as the top-four (or -five) battle feels more tense by the week.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (ankle).

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (thigh)

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction

Both teams are missing multiple pieces for their midfield, and this is probably a closer match-up than anticipated by many. Iraola could well put the final dent in the Villa’s title dreams — presuming the other top teams show up this weekend. Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa.