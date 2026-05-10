Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United live updates: Can Forest bounce back after UEL exit?
Will Nottingham Forest rally their spirits after a deflating exit from Europe when Newcastle United come to the City Ground for a Premier League match-up on Sunday?
Will Nottingham Forest rally their spirits after a deflating exit from Europe when Newcastle United come to the City Ground for a Premier League match-up on Sunday?
Forest were clobbered 4-0 by Aston Villa on Thursday in an abrupt end to the Europa League semifinal tie they began with a promising 1-0 first leg win at home.
WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
The now turn their attention to the bottom of the Premier League table, where they are six points clear of the bottom three with three matches left on the docket. Basically, they should be safe barring a mess, but is this a recipe for a mess?
Newcastle ended a long wait for a win with a home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in Week 35 and there are reports that Eddie Howe’s future is secure for the start of next season.
Now the Magpies will see how the players respond for their final three matches of the season, as their 45 points are six points back of seventh and their European hopes are extremely dim.
For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA
Out of nothing, Forest go the other way and Dilane Bakwa creates a half-yard to curls a left-footed shot toward goal.
It might be going wide but Lewis Hall makes sure it does, and Forest’s ensuing corner is collected by Nick Pope on the goal line.
It’s a fun lineup for Newcastle, using both Dan Burn and Lewis Hall while Nick Woltemade comes into the lineup.
Nick Woltemade and Sandro Tonali have whipped in dangerous passes from the right and Joelinton and Willam Osula have found half-chances.
0-0, 11'
Starting XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Dominguez, Anderson, Netz, Bakwa, Jesus, Awoniyi
Subs: Ortega, da Silva Moreira, Whitehall, McAtee, Wood, Sinclair, Lucca, Hutchinson
Starting XI: Pope, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Woltemade, J. Murphy, Osula
Subs: Ramsdale, A. Murphy, Trippier, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes, Wissa
Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA