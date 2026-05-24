Liverpool 1-1 Brentford: Mohamed Salah says goodbye, Reds limp into Champions League

Liverpool finished the 2025-26 Premier League season without a win in any of their last four games, but Arne Slot’s side has still qualified for the UEFA Champions League after their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

WATCH — Liverpool v Brentford full match replay

Mohamed Salah said goodbye to Liverpool’s fans as well, walking off the Anfield pitch for the final time after nine brilliant seasons and a place in the history books as one of the club’s (and the league’s) greatest-ever players. Salah set up Curtis Jones for Liverpool’s goal which made it 1-0 in the 58th minute, breaking the tie between himself and Steven Gerrard for most PL assists in club history — now, 93 to 92.

The lead only lasted all of five minutes, though, until Kevin Schade equalized for Brentford and soured the party.

Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield For the final time as a Liverpool player, Mohamed Salah is given a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful as he exits the pitch against Brentford.

Liverpool (60 points) finished 5th this season, 11 points below rivals Manchester United (3rd), 18 behind 2nd-place Manchester City and a whopping 25 off the pace of champions Arsenal. With Salah, and perhaps a few more big names — Andrew Robertson, who said his goodbyes as well, included — leaving Liverpool this summer, this officially becomes Slot’s team — presuming he keeps the job this summer.

Brentford (53 points) finished 9th and missed out on European qualification for the first time in club history, by goal difference to Brighton — +3, to the Seagulls’ +6.

Liverpool vs Brentford live updates - by Andy Edwards

Liverpool vs Brentford final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Curtis Jones (58'), Kevin Schade (64')

FAREWELL! Mohamed Salah exits the Anfield pitch one last time (74')

Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield For the final time as a Liverpool player, Mohamed Salah is given a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful as he exits the pitch against Brentford.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Brentford: Schade keeps the Bees’ European hopes alive (64')

Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool A wicked deflection opens up the chance for Kevin Schade's diving header inside the box to bring the Bees level against Liverpool at Anfield.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: Salah sets up Jones at the back post (58')

Salah finds Jones for Liverpool's opener Mohamed Salah finishes off his Liverpool career in style with a lovely assist to Curtis Jones to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead over Brentford.

Liverpool starting XI

Alisson - Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - Salah, Ngumoha, Gakpo

Brentford starting XI

Lineups TBA at 10 am ET.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Syfy

Streaming: Watch on USA

Adding further spice to the affair are the statuses of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, the latest Liverpool legends to call time on their Anfield careers. Arne Slot’s Reds have slumped down the stretch and sit fifth with 59 points, still capable of slipping behind sixth-place Bournemouth with a loss and a goal differential flip (Liverpool have a six-goal advantage as Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday).

Brentford have 52 points, good for a solid ninth-place. But the Bees are hoping to climb into eighth or higher with a win on Sunday that would guarantee them European football. The crazy mid-table fight means a loss could sink Brentford as low as 12th on the final table.

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (unspecified), Jeremie Frimpong (muscular), Alexander Isak (unspecified)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Rico Henry (thigh)

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

It just wouldn’t feel right if Robertson and Salah went out without a positive result. Brentford are a good side and will challenge the Reds but Anfield should be a cauldron and that should tip the scales. Liverpool 2-1 Brentford.