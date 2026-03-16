Brentford 2-2 Wolves: Bees see two-goal lead slip at home to basement-dwellers

Wolves came back from two goals down to take another point in a classic tale of two teams scoring goals but coming up short of their aims as the 20th-place visitors drew Brentford 2-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Michael Kayode and Igor Thiago gave the Europe-chasing Bees a 2-0 lead but Adam Armstrong scored before halftime and Tolu Arokodare struck late to seal a point for the visitors.

WATCH — Brentford v Wolves full match replay

Wolves remain in 20th place with 17 points, 12 back of safety despite losing just once in their last six games. Their two-game winning streak stops there.

Brentford stay in seventh and have 45 points, just two more than Everton, and three clear of ninth-place Newcastle United.

Keith Andrews, Brentford need to make this season their floor

With institutional legend Thomas Frank skipping town for Spurs and Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, and Christian Norgaard finding home with ‘bigger clubs,’ there was a cloud hanging over Brentford this summer. First-time manager Keith Andrews has surpassed all expectations and may still get the Bees to Europe but realistically this draw might’ve ended those dreams as the Bees still have trips to Manchester United, Man City, and Liverpool on their dockets. So now it’s about what Brentford can do this summer. Andrews is good but he’s unlikely to be cherry-picked by another club. Igor Thiago may bring in a huge fee but for the most part the crew should stay together. So can Brentford, armed with a good manager with a year’s experience running a Premier League team, be the team that finds a place in Europe via the table or a cup run next season? If they’re in the discussion, then Andrews may be the next PL boss to be in the same job for a while.

What’s next?

Brentford go to Leeds United at 4pm ET Saturday, while Wolves are off until a massive April 10 clash at West Ham United.

Brentford vs Wolves final score: 2-2

Michael Kayode 23', Igor Thiago 37', Adam Armstrong 44', Tolu Arokodare 77'

Tolu Arokodare goal — Brentford 2-2 Wolves

Off the bench and onto the score sheet.

Joao Gomes gets the spoils of a rescued entry pass and sends a cross to the back post, where the center forward bulls his way to the ball and heads it past Kelleher.

All square with 13 minutes or so to go.

Arokodare brings Wolves level with Brentford Wolves roar back with their second goal of the match thanks to Tolu Arokodare's header from close range to make it 2-2 at the Gtech.

Bees sub

Kevin Schade is leaving the game for Yehor Yarmoliuk in the 69th minute as Brentford seek to keep three points on their side of the scoreboard.

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Armstrong is playing smart.

He drives toward the 18 and dinks the ball to the right and then stalls before running in front of his mark.

The pass finds him but he chops the ball off the base of the post. It really should be 2-2 and Armstrong would’ve earned a near-obvious spot on the Team of the Week.

Edwards makes a sub at the break

A bit surprising as Mateus Mane is off and Angel Gomes is into the game.

A bit more possession than electricity in that change.

Halftime — Brentford 2-1 Wolves

Good contest here, though the Bees will believe a multi-goal lead should be theirs in the team room.

Armstrong’s goal was fantastic but Thiago could easily have 2-3 goals and the xG margin is 2.39-0.36.

Nothing’s settled in London.

Adam Armstrong goal — Brentford 2-1 Wolves

This is a real slick goal to pull Wolves back within one.

Andre makes an electric turn past Mikkel Damsgaard and drives through the midfield into the Bees half.

Adam Armstrong makes a tricky run across Nathan Collins to make himself available for the ball outside the 18, then cranks a striker’s finish into the upper reaches of the near post.

Armstrong fires Wolves within one of Brentford It's game on at the Gtech as Adam Armstrong finds himself in space in front of goal to blast his short past Caoimhin Kelleher to make it a one-goal deficit for Wolves against Brentford.

Igor Thiago goal — Brentford 2-0 Wolves

It’s a long pass from Kelleher to Dango Ouattara, who gets behind the left side of the Wolves back line and settles the ball with class and on the run.

It’s even better stuff in slow motion, as Ouattara takes a firm step to set up a fake shot. He slides it over to Igor Thiago who never stopped charging forward. It’s a tap-in.

Thiago doubles Brentford's lead against Wolves Caoimhin Kelleher's wonderful long ball downfield is only outdone by Dango Ouattara's exquisite first touch to set up Igor Thiago in front of goal for a tap in to give Brentford a 2-0 lead over Wolves.

Michael Kayode goal — Brentford 1-0 Wolves

Keane Lewis-Potter whips in a cross from the left and it’s two Bees against one Wolf.

It’s a couple of inches too tall for Igor Thiago but just right for Michael Kayode to head inside the goal.

Kayode's header gives Brentford lead over Wolves Michael Kayode nets his first Brentford goal in style with a powerful header off Keane Lewis-Potter's picture-perfect cross to give the Bees the lead at Gtech.

Brentford lineup

Kelleher, Lewis-Potter, Collins, Van den Berg, Kayode, Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard, Schade, Ouattara, Thiago

Wolves lineup

Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, Andre, J. Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong

Brentford vs Wolves preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Brentford host Wolves on Monday as the Bees chase European qualification and bottom club Wolves aim to continue their incredible recent resurgence.

WATCH — Brentford v Wolves

Keith Andrews’ Brentford have struggled a little in recent weeks (one win in their last four league games) but they’re still right in the hunt for Europe which is remarkable given that most people tipped them for relegation at the start of the season. First-year head coach Andrews aligns perfectly with Brentford’s philosophy of playing direct and focusing on set pieces, and he will be desperate to finish off a memorable campaign by qualifying for Europe for the first time in club history. They drew 0-0 at Bournemouth last time out in the league and are working hard on tightening things up defensively, but they did lose on penalty kicks in the FA Cup last 16 at West Ham last Monday.

Bottom club Wolves have enjoyed a massive upturn in results but Rob Edwards’ side are still 13 points from safety with eight games to go heading into this game, so it will take a miracle for them to stay up. But Wolves secured an incredible comeback win at home to Liverpool last time out and have beaten Aston Villa and drawn at home to Arsenal in their last four league games. They have momentum.

Brentford team news, focus

Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey have joined the injury list in recent weeks and Andrews has very few options at full back. In attack the trio of Schade, Ouattara and Thiago are a proper handful and if Brentford can stay solid at the back, they are always a threat on the break.

Wolves team news, focus

Injuries are looking pretty good for Wolves and Edwards has a settled team. He demands incredible intensity from his starters and often makes plenty of changes around the hour mark to keep energy levels high. Wolves know if they can stay in games until late, they have a chance and they have picked up plenty of points in recent weeks via late heroics.

Brentford vs Wolves prediction

This really does feel like a scrappy, wild draw. Brentford will be forced to go for it and that will leave gaps for Wolves on the counter and they are good in those situations. Brentford 2-2 Wolves.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Monday (March 16)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium – West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network