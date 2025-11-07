How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Aston Villa have clawed their way back up the Premier League table following a slow start, and now set their eyes on fifth-place Bournemouth at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Villans dispatched Maccabi Tel Aviv with relative ease in the Europa League on Thursday and their five-match winless run to start the league season feels like an aberration despite a loss at Liverpool in their last Premier League fixture.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Bournemouth are a dangerous opponent to have lying in wait. Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have only lost twice this season — Week 1 at Liverpool and Week 10 at Manchester City. They sit fourth with 18 points, three more than the 11th place Villans, and a multi-goal loss could sink the Cherries below their hosts.

Yet those losses are joined by draws at Palace and Leeds to show a team more comfortable at home than away from the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries have not won a Premier League away match since Week 3 at Spurs.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

None.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth prediction

This really could be a treat for the eyes even as it asks a lot from the hosts’ legs following the Maccabi win which saw only Matty Cash and Lucas Digne rested in full. Those fullbacks, however, have been in fine form and will challenge Bournemouth at both ends. Can Bournemouth make this a track meet, opening up space for Antoine Semenyo, Eli Junior Kroupi, and friends? Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth.