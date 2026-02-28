 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
2026 NFL Combine Day 2 Winners: Another Styles Shines as does Oregon’s Sadiq and Vandy’s Stowers
Olivia Giaccio
Olivia Giaccio wins first moguls World Cup post-Olympics
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
2026 NFL Combine Day 2 Winners: Another Styles Shines as does Oregon’s Sadiq and Vandy’s Stowers
Olivia Giaccio
Olivia Giaccio wins first moguls World Cup post-Olympics
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published February 28, 2026 08:59 AM

Liverpool hope to get their attack firing and improve their top-five hopes when West Ham United stops into Anfield on Saturday.

WATCH Liverpool v West Ham

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Liverpool vs West Ham score: Kick off, 10am ET

Liverpool lineup

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

West Ham lineup

Hermansen; Wan-Bisaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE; Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Florian Wirtz (lower back - MORE).

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Pablo Felipe (calf), Freddie Potts (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Liverpool vs West Ham preview — By Nick Mendola

The Reds are coming off successive 1-0 away wins at Sunderland and Nottingham Forest that were anything but straight-forward, victories that followed a 2-1 loss to Man City at Anfield. They may well again be without Florian Wirtz and will have to find a key to unlock their formerly free-scoring ways.

The Irons have only lost once in their last half-dozen league outings and are coming off home draws with Manchester United and Bournemouth. They’re desperate for points wherever they can find them, and beating Liverpool at Anfield would really fuel their fire.

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

West Ham’s finishing has left a lot to be desired and they have to hope that Liverpool continue to misfire in front of goal because chance-production should not be a huge problem for the hosts. That seems like a big ask even for an Irons side who are much, much improved under Nuno Espirito Santo. Liverpool 2-0 West Ham.