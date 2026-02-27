 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Combine
2026 NFL Combine Winners and Losers: Ohio State’s Styles Leaps, Texas Tech’s Hunter Disappoints
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 6 Illinois predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 27
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at Texas
Madison Booker’s 18 points help power No. 4 Texas to a 79-50 win over No. 23 Georgia

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 27, 2026 05:06 AM

It’s take two for Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor when he leads relegation-threatened Spurs into Craven Cottage for a Sunday scrap in the Premier League.

Spurs have spiraled down the Premier League table with just two wins since the start of November and three-straight losses as part of an active nine-match winless run. Sixth on the table after nine games, Tottenham Hotspur are now just four points clear of the bottom three and what would signify their first ever relegation from the Premier League.

WATCH Fulham v Spurs

Fulham, meanwhile, have been solid this season apart from two month-long swoons. They’re hoping the second one was ended and not paused by last week’s win at Sunderland.

The Cottagers have a forgiving fixture list and could still make a run into Europe — their 37 points have them 10th, three off seventh place and eight back of fifth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network’

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (ankle/foot)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Cristian Romero (suspension), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle)

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs are getting a bit healthier while Fulham have lost Kevin for an extended period of time but the good news ends there for the North Londoners. This derby does feel like it could tilt to the hosts, but the visitors might just have enough to stay level through 90 minutes as Igor Tudor may have some tricks up his sleeve. Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.