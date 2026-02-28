Arne Slot reaction: What did Liverpool’s manager say after win against West Ham?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have liked plenty of what he saw going forward from his side in their 5-2 win against West Ham on Saturday, but there was still plenty to dislike at the other end of the pitch.

The Reds have now won four of their last five in the Premier League and three in a row as they’ve given their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season a huge boost.

Here’s the latest Arne Slot reaction from Anfield.

On if there is a lot to take from that: “Yeah, but the main thing to take is that we scored three goals from set pieces and maybe you could even argue a fourth because the one from Cody was a bit later on when we had a set piece. So, that can make a big difference in a game. Because I don’t think 3-0 at half time was a fair reflection to the run of play. So many times we have been on the opposite that, we’ve deserved so, so, so much more but didn’t get it because of a set piece conceded and today I don’t think we deserved to be 3-0 up at half time if you look at open play. But that we were up was maybe okay but three was nice.”

On being asked about the slow starts for Liverpool before the game and how they scored quickly today: “That is true. In all the other games we played we had a lot of set pieces but we struggled for a long time to score from it. But we did have chances. But we always knew things would go back to normality again. That is what is happening now. Now we still generate the chances but now they go in. And all of a sudden things looked much nicer. From open play I don’t think it was our best game of the season. Was a good game but not our best. Set pieces can make a massive difference.”