How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 26, 2026 10:44 AM

Title-chasing Manchester City head to Leeds on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to put the pressure back on Arsenal.

WATCH Leeds v Manchester City

Leeds are in great form though as Daniel Farke’s side have lost just twice in 14 league games since their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City in November, as that second half performance at City (and the formation change) was the turning point in their season. Leeds drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last weekend as they coughed up a late equalizer and they’ve been really good against the big boys this season. Elland Road will be rocking as they aim to move closer towards Premier League safety.

City beat Newcastle 2-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola and his players celebrated wildly as they feel like they’re putting huge pressure on Arsenal in the title race. The fact they play the day before the Gunners this weekend gives them an opportunity to cut the gap to two points and they will have a game in-hand after Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday. City have been in this situation in the title race many times before and relish it, with January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo giving them a huge boost in their quest for glory.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (February 28)
Venue: Elland Road — Leeds, Yorkshire
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Leeds team news, focus

Noah Okafor is out with a hamstring injury which impacts Leeds’ depth in attack but the plan will be pretty simple. The 3-5-1-1 system has worked so well with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson drifting around in support of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Farke will hope Leeds can score early to get Elland Road rocking and then set his side up to punish any City mistakes on the counter.

Manchester City team news, focus

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol remain out with long-term injuries, while Max Alleyne and Jeremy Doku are doubts. City have a pretty settled lineup now with the back four and central midfield pretty much guaranteed and Semenyo and O’Reilly are supporting Erling Haaland so well.

Leeds vs Manchester City prediction

This has the whiff of an upset about it and if Leeds go ahead, this will be very tough for Man City. Go for a draw. Leeds 2-2 Manchester City.