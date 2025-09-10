How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Newcastle United’s new-look attack hopes to heap more worry on Wolves when Premier League Week 4 hits St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool on the Transfer Deadline Day, bringing in Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade and Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. They won’t have Anthony Gordon due to suspension but will hope their wing depth is more than enough against a struggling foe.

WATCH — Newcastle v Wolves

Wolves are winless on the pitch but claimed one victory when they were able to hang onto Jorgen Strand Larsen through the transfer deadline. Vitor Pereira’s squad have been hit in stardom and depth, and a Strand Larsen exit may have been too much after Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri walked out the door.

Pereira will hope that Tolu Arokodare, Fer Lopez, Jackson Tchatchoua, Ladislav Krejci, and David Moller Wolfe help pump up the team. There’s been hope along the way — Week 3’s five-goal thriller wirh Everton brings hope — but Wolves are the lone Premier League team without a point after three games.

Newcastle are off to a slow start themselves, results-wise, and will be counting on the home crowd and their superior talent to deliver a first win of this young season. Their defending was good last time out, but goals failed to arrive at Elland Road.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (groin), Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Bueno (knock), Ki-Jana Hoever (knee), Jorgen Strand Larsen (unspecified minor injury)

Newcastle vs Wolves prediction

Joelinton’s return would be huge and Ramsey’s status is also a variable, but the Magpies could find the sailing smooth if either Woltemade or Wissa — the latter of whom was excellent for the Democratic Republic of Congo during the international break — hit the ground running at St. James’ Park. Both teams need this, but SJP is enough of a difference maker here. Newcastle United 2-0 Wolves.