Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: Ngumoha, Salah magic give Reds welcome comfortable win

Liverpool found their footing with a healthy 2-0 win over road-weary Fulham on Saturday, using classy goals from young Rio Ngumoha and club legend Mohamed Salah to insulate their top-five hopes.

WATCH — Liverpool v Fulham full match replay

More to come....

Liverpool vs Fulham final score: 2-0

Rio Ngumoha 37', Mohamed Salah 40'

Mohamed Salah goal (video) — Liverpool 2-0 Fulham

Ngumoha’s at it again, dribbling into the 18 before trying an aerial pass that’s a bit too soft to reach Mohamed Salah.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Cody Gakpo sees it as a pass to him. The Dutchman takes it down and then lays off for Salah anyway, who curls a trademark finish inside the far post.

He soaks up Anfield’s applause on what could become a day the side needs for its stretch run.

Salah's curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham Liverpool strike twice in quick succession thanks to Mohamed Salah's clinical finish past Bernd Leno to make it 2-0 over Fulham at Anfield.

Rio Ngumoha goal (video) — Liverpool 1-0 Fulham

Some hit!

Rio Ngumoha scores his first goal at Anfield in splendid fashion, taking the ball from Florian Wirtz and shaking free of Timothy Castagne with a few stepovers and jukes.

The finishing touch is a smooth, curling ball around two defenders and Bernd Leno that swims inside the side netting.

Ngumoha's spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead Rio Ngumoha, 17, dazzles the Anfield faithful with a sublime right-footed finish into the bottom corner of the Fulham goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

Reds on top of play

Rio Ngumoha tries to win a cheeky penalty but Anthony Taylor’s not having it. That and the fact that they haven’t scored are about the only poor moments of the game for Liverpool through 17 minutes of play at Anfield.

Liverpool lineup

Mamardashvili, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Frimpong, Jones, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ngumoha

Fulham lineup

Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, King, Bobb, Muniz

Liverpool vs Fulham preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Arne Slot’s side have lost three games in a row in all competitions and have gone three games without a win in the Premier League as they lost at Brighton before the international break. That has left them five points off the top four with seven games to go, but fifth spot is now confirmed as a Champions League spot for next season so they have some renewed hope they can remain at Europe’s top table. But their run-in is tough and they are low on energy and belief.

Fulham have only lost one of their last five in the Premier League and they beat Burnley 3-1 at home before the break to settle things down. Marco Silva’s future remains uncertain beyond the end of this season but the Cottagers are just five points behind Liverpool heading into this game and European qualification is possible, and would surely see Silva stick around.

Liverpool team news, focus

There may be some rotation from the 2-0 midweek defeat at PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg, and considering there is a second leg coming up on Tuesday, but there won’t be much. That is because injuries continue to impact Liverpool and their squad isn’t massive. They will go back to a back four and it seems likely Mohamed Salah will start on the right and Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones could start on the left and in central midfield respectively. It will also be intriguing to see how many minutes Alexander Isak gets off the bench, as he could come on early in the second half and having him back fit is a huge boost. Alisson, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all remain out. It has been announced that Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer as he and Salah will move on and this feels like the end of an era for one of the greatest Liverpool teams in history.

We can confirm Andy Robertson will bring his Reds career to an end at the conclusion of the current season.



He will do so as a Liverpool legend ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2026

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have a couple of injury concerns with Kevin, Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete all out. The front four should be Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Oscar Bobb and Josh King, with Wilson in sensational form and the Liverpool academy product is out of contract this summer. Samuel Chukwueze and Emile Smith Rowe are very decent subs to bring on to impact a game and Fulham are generally very solid defensively.

Liverpool vs Fulham prediction

This feels like a draw given Liverpool’s lack of confidence and Fulham’s ability to grind out results. Liverpool 1-1 Fulham.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (April 11)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock