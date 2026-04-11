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Bowman thankful to return after overcoming vertigo

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Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on win over Fulham, Ngumoha and Salah stunners

  
Published April 11, 2026 02:22 PM

Arne Slot should be plenty pleased with Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

The rotated Reds struck twice in the first half as young Rio Ngumoha and veteran Mohamed Salah scored classy goals in the first half.

MORE — Liverpool v Fulham recap, video highlights

More importantly, Slot’s Reds didn’t have to labor for a positive result with a huge UEFA Champions League second leg looming against PSG at midweek.

Liverpool lost 2-0 to PSG in the first leg and now returns from France in hopes of springing another memorable UCL comeback against a fellow European giant.

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on win over Fulham, Ngumoha and Salah stunners

We’ll share all of Arne Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from Anfield.