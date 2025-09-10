 Skip navigation
How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 10, 2025 08:07 AM

David Moyes’ Everton are flying, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are stalling, and the two sides tangle at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

Everton would’ve hoped for a great start to the season but surely wouldn’t have guessed they’d have six points and lamenting the three they lost in Week 1 as a missed opportunity.

The Toffees have won in different ways, blanking Brighton 2-0 and outlasting Wolves 3-2, but a unifying thread has been the exemplary play of Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish. The England international and Aston Villa hero has four assists in his two starts en route to this meeting with his childhood club.

WATCH — Everton v Aston Villa

Villa, meanwhile, are far from the path that led them into European places.

Emery’s men were blanked at home to Newcastle United in Week 1 and would’ve written it off as a tough day while down to 10 men.

They’ve since lost at Brentford and home to Crystal Palace, and Ollie Watkins as well as his entire team have yet to put a ball over the goal line. This has all happened with a relatively soft landing spot to their season — The Villans still won’t face a traditional ‘Big Six’ squad until October 19 (away to Tottenham Hotspur).

They are wasting chances to collect points.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Aznou (undisclosed), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (groin)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Andres Garcia (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (knock), Boubacar Kamara (hamstring), Amadou Onana (hamstring)

Everton vs Aston Villa prediction

Surely, Villa are set to snap out of this early-season funk. The additions of Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott on Deadline Day will hopefully be something akin to what the club’s January loans of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio did last season. Everton, however, are in-form and their new stadium should be an unwelcoming place. Maybe the hosts are set to come down and the visitors to step up, but perhaps a total flip isn’t on the cards. Everton 1-1 Aston Villa.