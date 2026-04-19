Nottingham Forest 4-1 Burnley: City Ground relishes Morgan Gibbs-White hat trick, relegation relief

A Morgan Gibbs-White hat trick delivered a 4-1 comeback win for Europa League-semifinalists Nottingham Forest against Burnley at the City Ground on Sunday.

Burnley led 1-0 through Zian Flemming and threatened to put a few more kernels of hope in their safety plan, but relegation is now almost-certain after Gibbs-White’s second-half trio of goals.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Burnley full match replay

Igor Jesus also scored for Forest, who pull five points clear of the bottom three and 16 past 19th-place Burnley.

The Clarets are 12 points adrift and can only claim 15 more points, with Manchester City next on their docket.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s special something in full bloom after delay

The buzz around Morgan Gibbs-White began when he was a teenager at Wolves but it took leaving the Molineux for him to find his potential. The English attacking midfielder flashed enough with Sheffield United in the Championship to earn the affection of Steve Cooper and Forest in 2022-23 and has since been on an upward trajectory. He will be perhaps the most in-demand domestic player this summer despite a new contract at Forest, as he’s turned a pair of 15+ goal contribution seasons that combined for 20 PL assists into a 12-goal PL season that is perhaps the lone reason Forest may get enough goals to stay up... and maybe claim a European trophy. Burnley don’t have a talisman like MGW and that’s why they’ll be heading down to the Championship with confirmation soon (though Quilindschy Hartman, Zian Flemming, and Jaidon Anthony will likely be attracting PL interest this summer).

What’s next?

Forest go to Sunderland at 3pm ET Friday, then host Villa on Thursday, April 30 in the first leg of their UEL semifinal.

Burnley host Manchester City at 3pm Wednesday, then go to Leeds on Friday, May 1

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley final score: 4-1

Zian Flemming 45+2', Morgan Gibbs-White 62', 69', 77', Igor Jesus 90+8'

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live updates — by Nick Mendola

Igor Jesus goal — Nottingham Forest 4-1 Burnley

There’s a host of Forest trees chasing Igor Jesus after he’s released by Nicolas Dominguez on the counter.

He gets close enough to a charging Dubravka before nestling a passed finish inside the post.

Burnley subs

Jaidon Anthony goes off, as do Flemming and Florentino Luis.

Into the fray are Loum Tchaouna, Armando Broja, and Josh Laurent in the 84th minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White hat trick goal — Nottingham Forest 3-1 Burnley

Ryan Yates chops a desperation cross from near the corner flag toward the top of the 18.

Gibbs-White climbs and somehow heads all the way across goal for 3-1.

Morgan Gibbs-White goal — Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley

Omari Hutchinson drives down the right side and spins a cross over a sea of players to the back post.

Gibbs-White is going to need technique and he has it in good supply with a terrific volley to make it 2-1 in the 69th minute.

Sels again

Lyle Foster gets space to snap a left-footed volley from close range but Sels slaps it out for a corner kick in the 65th minute. Foul during the attempt and it goes the other way.

Burnley sub

Lyle Foster replaces Marcus Edwards.

Morgan Gibbs-White goal — Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley

Nikola Milenkovic wins a huge header and James Ward-Prowse’s bid to stop the ball with a header only puts it backward onto the path of Morgan Gibbs-White, who does not miss his chance to level the line from in-tight.

Martin Dubravka injury

The Clarets keeper climbs his own player to punch a free kick and goes head over heels to hand hard on his back.

Is it a head injury, back, leg? After some time on the pitch, he’s able to keep going though it didn’t look that way at the jump.

Halftime — Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley

Well, that was unexpected.

Five total shot attempts between the sides in the first half and the only two on target were both property of Burnley.

Forest are just not there, and Murillo’s injury is hanging over the proceedings. Potentially a big result for Spurs and West Ham.

Zian Flemming goal — Forest 0-1 Burnley

A Quilindschy Hartman pass somehow bounces through a number of Forest defenders and Flemming is there to whip it across goal and inside the far post for his ninth of the season.

Flemming powers Burnley in front of Forest Burnley get off to a flying start against Nottingham Forest thanks to Zian Flemming's ninth goal of the season.

Murillo injury

The Forest back is going to limp off in the 42nd minute and that’s a big question mark for this game and the Tricky Trees’ goals both domestically and abroad.

Jair Cunha will come into the game to take his place.

Sels gets low

James Ward-Prowse and free kicks are still a big deal, and Burnley have the first real moment of danger as the veteran tries a dangerous, huge free kick that swings around the wall and toward the far post.

Matz Sels scurries to his right to slap it away from the side netting.

Sloooow start

To say this game is still waiting for its moment is being kind.

Almost 20 minutes into the affair and waiting for a proper shot attempt.

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Bakwa, Wood

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Hartman, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Edwards, Flemming, Anthony

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Nottingham Forest reached the Europa League semifinals in midweek but now they must focus on a huge Premier League game in their scrap to stay in the top-flight as they host struggling Burnley on Sunday.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Vitor Pereira’s side beat FC Porto 1-0 on Thursday (2-1 on aggregate) to reach the semifinals of the Europa League where they will face Midlands rivals Aston Villa (they drew 1-1 at home against Villa last weekend). But in the league they sit just a few points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend and their main aim is to stay in the top-flight, even amid the lure of European glory and a spot in the Champions League.

Burnley will be relegated soon as Scott Parker’s side have had a really tough season back in the Premier League as their status as a yo-yo club continues to frustrate their fans. Burnley lost 2-0 against Brighton last weekend and if other results go against them, they could be relegated as soon as Wednesday when they host Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Chris Wood is finally back from injury for the final few weeks of the season and that will ease the pressure on Igor Jesus up top. Morgan Gibbs-White has been putting in some great displays but Callum Hudson-Odoi was injured in the midweek win against Porto which is a blow. Murillo and Elliot Anderson should be fit to feature and Forest will keep it tight at the back and will whip in plenty of crosses and press Burnley high early.

Burnley team news, focus

Parker’s side are playing for pride and they never truly give up, but there has just been a lack of quality in the final third in key moments all season long. Burnley are missing Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Hannibal, Connor Roberts, Josh Laurent and Jordan Beyer through injury, while Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley prediction

This is a must-win game for Forest in their hopes of staying in the Premier League and boosted by their big midweek win, they will get over the line. Nottingham Forest 2-0 Burnley.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 19)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock