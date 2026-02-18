 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Brigham Young
No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points as Iowa downs No. 9 Nebraska, 57-52

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_target_260217.jpg
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 18, 2026 06:30 AM

Brentford’s impressive season continues with a visit from spiraling Brighton and Hove Albion as two teams with dramatically-changed season goals meet at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last three matches as part of a 6W-3D-2L run which has seen them climb from 14th to seventh and a place two points back of sixth-place Liverpool and four back of the top five.

WATCH Brentford v Brighton

Goals have dried up for Brighton and so have the points. Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls sit just seven points clear of the bottom three after a pair of 1-0 losses increased their Premier League winless run to six games (three draws).

Brighton have won just once since the calendar turned to December and have tumbled from fifth to 14th on the table.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Brentford vs Brighton prediction

The vibes are very different heading into this game but there’s hope for Brighton if they can convert their chances, something they’ve failed to do on a regular basis. Yasin Ayari’s status will play a sizable role in the outcome. If he goes, we could see a surprise result in London. If he doesn’t, maybe a bit less surprising? Brentford 1-1 Brighton.