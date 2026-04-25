Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft Day Two Recap: 49ers select De’Zhaun Stribling, Browns stop Denzel Boston’s slide
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ducks blast Oilers 7-4 in Game 3 in Anaheim’s first home playoff game in 8 years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260425.jpg
Sessegnon drills Fulham in front of Aston Villa
nbc_ffhh_lanerxn_250424.jpg
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?
BranchFFHHMPX4-24.jpg
Branch is an ‘interesting’ fit with Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence remains unaffected as Supercross points reset for the fourth time in 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
2026 NFL Draft Day Two Recap: 49ers select De’Zhaun Stribling, Browns stop Denzel Boston’s slide
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ducks blast Oilers 7-4 in Game 3 in Anaheim’s first home playoff game in 8 years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260425.jpg
Sessegnon drills Fulham in front of Aston Villa
nbc_ffhh_lanerxn_250424.jpg
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?
BranchFFHHMPX4-24.jpg
Branch is an ‘interesting’ fit with Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 25, 2026 09:22 AM

Tottenham Hotspur’s desperate bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League takes them to Molineux Stadium, home of already-relegated-Wolves, on Saturday (10am ET).

WATCH Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (April 25)
Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur score: Kick off, 10am ET

Wolves lineup

Sa; Doherty, S. Bueno, Gomes; Lima, Andre, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Mane, R. Gomes; Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Bentancur; Kolo Muani, Bissouma, Simons; Solanke

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Yerson Mosquera (suspension), Enso Gonzalez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ladislav Krejci (neck), Jose Sa (shoulder), Matt Doherty (undisclosed), Angel Gomes (foot)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin)

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Spurs (18th - 31 points) looked set to earn their first PL victory of 2026 last weekend, until Brighton scored in stoppage time and Roberto de Zerbi’s side had to settle for a deflating singular point. After West Ham (17th - 33 points) drew Crystal Palace on Monday, Spurs were no closer to safety even if the performance, effort level and encouragement from the fans looked and sounded markedly different than at any other point this season. De Zerbi said after the game that he believes Spurs can win all five of their remaining games, and last-place Wolves is perhaps the perfect place to start.

West Ham’s point was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Rob Edwards’ side, as they sit 16 points adrift with only five games left to play. They weren’t going down without a fight (nine of their 17 points were won in a six-game span in February and March, but back to back defeats of 4-0 and 3-0 (to fellow relegation fighters West Ham and Leeds) may have dented confidence the last two times out.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

If not now, then never. Wolves 1-3 Spurs.