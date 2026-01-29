How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

When these two square off sparks, and goals, usually fly and Liverpool against Newcastle at Anfield this Saturday promises to keep that trend going.

WATCH — Liverpool v Newcastle

Arne Slot’s Liverpool hammered Qarabag 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to seal their spot in the last 16 but in the Premier League it has been a different story. Liverpool lost 3-2 at Bournemouth last weekend and the reigning champions sit in sixth place in the table heading into this weekend. They are just a couple of points off the top four but injuries have impacted them massively and defensively they keep on making big mistakes.

Editor’s note: NBC’s Premier League Live studio shows will take place from Sky in London this weekend with Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon.

Newcastle drew 1-1 at PSG on Wednesday as they missed out on a spot in the last 16 automatically, but are at least in the playoff round in February. Eddie Howe’s side have been hit hard by defensive injuries all season long and they have failed to score in their last two league games as they drew at Wolves and lost at home to Aston Villa last weekend. A top four finish is still possible but they need to get a shift on. However, a win at Liverpool will move them above the Reds in the table.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (January 31)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com and Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

Jeremie Frimpong suffered an injury in midweek as Slot’s defensive options continue to shrink. Conor Bradley is out, Joe Gomez is struggling with an injury and Ibrahima Konate has been away on compassionate leave, so Dominik Szoboszlai could line up at right back and Ryan Gravenberch at center back. Slot really doesn’t have many options to rotate his team.

Newcastle team news, focus

Livramento, Schar, Joelinton, Murphy and Krafth all remain out, while Howe will look to rotate his attacking unit after a draining draw at PSG in midweek. Given their injuries and some poor form so far this season, Newcastle will be delighted they are in the Champions League playoff round and still in with a chance of finishing in the top five of the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it will be an error-strewn game between two squads stretched to their limits. Go for the hosts to prevail in dramatic fashion, just like they did in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle.