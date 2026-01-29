Transfer news latest: Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace for $68 million; Mateta interest building

The latest transfer news is really heating up across the Premier League, as there are just a few days left in the January transfer window and both Jorgen Strand Larsen and Jean-Philippe Mateta seem to be on the move.

Below is the latest on both deals, with Crystal Palace making some big moves late in the window.

Strand Larsen lined up to replace Mateta

The BBC reports that Crystal Palace have agreed a $68 million deal in principle with Wolves for Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. The towering center forward had been linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer but the move didn’t quite happen, and now he’s heading to Selhurst Park.

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals last season in his debut season in the Premier League but he’s scored just once in the league for struggling Wolves this season, as relegation looks all but certain for them. Leeds have been linked with a move for Strand Larsen this month but it appears Palace are soon going to need a physical central striker as they will be getting plenty of cash for the outgoing Mateta. Even though the transfer fee is very high, this is a good move for Strand Larsen and a very decent replacement for Palace.

That is because several reports state that Nottingham Forest are confident of signing Mateta for close to $58 million, while Juventus are also reportedly interested in the French international striker. Earlier this month Fabrizio Romano reported that Mateta has told Palace he wants to move in January and that has led to some boos from the Palace fans towards Mateta during recent appearances for the club.

Mateta to Forest would be a perfect fit for the way they play, but given that relations between Palace and Forest seems to be frosty, to say the least, it could be tough for that deal to get done in the final days of the window. Watch this space, but it appears Mateta will not be a Palace player for much longer and that’s a real shame given his heroics in their FA Cup run and his incredible form over the last 18 months as he’s scored 38 goals in his last 95 Premier League appearances.