NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension

nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cfb_iuseasonrecap_260128.jpg
Follow Indiana’s path through ‘surreal’ season
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension

nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cfb_iuseasonrecap_260128.jpg
Follow Indiana’s path through ‘surreal’ season
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Liverpool vs Qarabag LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 28, 2026 02:02 PM

Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League campaign hasn’t quite gone according to plan, but all the Reds have to do is beat Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday (3 pm ET) to secure a top-eight finish.

MORELatest Champions League table

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Qarabag, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Liverpool vs Qarabag live updates - by Andy Edwards

Liverpool vs Qarabag live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Liverpool starting lineup

Alisson - Frimpong, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson - Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz - Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike

Qarabag starting lineup

Kochalski - Silva, Mustafazade, Mdina, Jafarquilyev - Bicalho, Jankovic, Montiel - Andrade, Zoubir, Duran

How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 28)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool, England
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Disappointing defeats to Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven threatened to throw their entire season into disarray, but Liverpool scraped and clawed their way to pivotal wins over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, now they sit 4th (15 points) with Wednesday’s finale the only thing standing between them and a place in the round of 16 (bypassing the playoff round).

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (head), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Federico Chiesa (undisclosed)

Qarabag team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Kady Malinowski (leg)

Liverpool vs Qarabag prediction

An early goal (or two) makes for a comfortable cruise to three points. Liverpool 3-0 Qarabag.