Liverpool vs Qarabag LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League campaign hasn’t quite gone according to plan, but all the Reds have to do is beat Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday (3 pm ET) to secure a top-eight finish.
MORE — Latest Champions League table
For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Qarabag, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.
Liverpool vs Qarabag live updates - by Andy Edwards
Liverpool vs Qarabag live score: 0-0
Goalscorers: None
Liverpool starting lineup
Alisson - Frimpong, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson - Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz - Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike
Qarabag starting lineup
Kochalski - Silva, Mustafazade, Mdina, Jafarquilyev - Bicalho, Jankovic, Montiel - Andrade, Zoubir, Duran
How to watch Liverpool vs Qarabag live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 28)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool, England
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+
Disappointing defeats to Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven threatened to throw their entire season into disarray, but Liverpool scraped and clawed their way to pivotal wins over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, now they sit 4th (15 points) with Wednesday’s finale the only thing standing between them and a place in the round of 16 (bypassing the playoff round).
Liverpool team news, focus
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (head), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Federico Chiesa (undisclosed)
Qarabag team news, focus
QUESTIONABLE: Kady Malinowski (leg)
Liverpool vs Qarabag prediction
An early goal (or two) makes for a comfortable cruise to three points. Liverpool 3-0 Qarabag.