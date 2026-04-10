Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears says he’s declaring for the NBA draft with option to return to school

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jeremy Fears, who led Michigan State in scoring and the nation in assists per game, will declare for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced on Instagram on Friday.

Fears was an Associated Press All-Big Ten first-team selection and an AP All-America second-team pick after averaging 15 points and 9.4 assists per game in his third season with the Spartans.

“This is an important step in my journey and I’m looking forward to learning, growing and competing against the best as I continue to develop my game,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for Coach (Tom) Izzo, the Michigan State staff, my teammates and my family for their continued support and belief in me.”

Underclassmen can maintain their eligibility by applying to the NBA’s undergraduate advisory committee by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. The committee provides feedback on players’ draft prospects to help them decide whether to remain in the draft. Players who choose to return to school must withdraw from the draft by May 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

A player would lose his eligibility if he hires an NCAA-certified agent before applying to the advisory committee or at any point if he hires an uncertified agent.