100 days until 2026 World Cup: How are the superstars shaping up?

With 100 days to go until the 2026 World Cup begins, now feels like a good time to check in on the superstars heading to the USA, Mexico and Canada this summer.

How are the megastars getting on? Are the rising stars ready to take over this summer? Do injuries and a lack of form heading into the tournament mean anything?

We break it all down below as the 2026 World Cup is just 100 days away from starting, and dominating every single day all summer long.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo just keep on going

Messi, 38, and Ronaldo, 41, are both in great form for their respective clubs Inter Miami and Al-Nassr and they just keep on scoring, assisting and being the stars. Reigning World Cup champions Argentina are the favorites to win it all, and rightly so, and they are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. As for Portugal, well, there’s no doubting their talent as they will go far and the big debate will be around Ronaldo starting games due to his age. But he’s proven he can finish and if he’s allowed to stay up front and play a free role, why would you not have him on the pitch? It is quite remarkable that these two are still doing this in 2026. The first World Cup they both played in was in 2006 in Germany and 20 years later their rivalry remains intact. The respect levels have grown between the two over the years and it feels fitting that their final World Cup performances could be against one another in the World Cup quarterfinals if both Argentina and Portugal win their groups. But who knows, with the 2030 World Cup to be co-hosted by Portugal, it feels like Ronaldo could still have another four years left in the tank...

Red-hot Kylian Mbappe working through injuries, Harry Kane can’t stop scoring

Kylian Mbappe has scored 38 goals in 33 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season. Harry Kane has 45 goals in 37 games for Bayern Munich. Both are in wonderful form and carry the hopes of France and England respectively on their shoulders. But Mbappe has been struggling with injuries here and there, and especially in recent weeks, which will give France a cause for concern and they’re in a really tough group. Mbappe is their captain and the undisputed star as his hat trick in the World Cup final in 2022 proved, with France aiming to reach a third-straight final and Mbappe hoping to become the top goalscoring in World Cup history this summer. England lost in the quarterfinals to France in 2022 and the semifinals to Croatia in 2018 and Kane won the Golden Boot in 2018 with Mbappe winning it in 2022. Kane, now 32, is in the goalscoring form of his glittering career and looks sharper and fitter for making the move to Bayern. The move has benefitted him at the international level and that is only a good thing for England, as both Kane and Mbappe have a wonderful array of talented players buzzing around them who can get them the ball in dangerous areas. And when they get the ball, we know they will finish.

Lamine Yamal hitting top form, Kevin de Bruyne hasn’t played in months

Spain and Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is still 18 years old but he’s already led his country to European Championship glory in 2024 and is in sensational form for Barca. The teenager is unstoppable right now, scoring goals galore and cutting in from the right on his left foot to cause havoc. He’s had to work through injuries but Yamal is now hitting his top form at the best time of the season for Barcelona as they eye La Liga and Champions League glory. He is undoubtedly in the top five players in the world right now. Kevin de Bruyne has been in that conversation for most of the last decade but the 34-year-old has had a rough time since leaving Man City last summer. He started really well for Napoli this season but has been out with a hamstring injury since late October. He is due to return soon and that means he should be fresh for the World Cup and will lead a very talented Belgium squad that are undoubtedly in transition with their golden generation gone. He could be rusty but on his day De Bruyne can still win a game with a single wave of his magic right boot.

Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah both going through a slump

The undisputed stars for Norway and Egypt, there is a lot of pressure on both Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah heading into this World Cup. Haaland leads the Premier League with 22 goals but he’s gone through purple patches and then droughts this season and is currently working through an injury as Man City chase the quadruple. Haaland spearheads Norway’s golden generation and the Scandinavians are at their first World Cup since 1998 and plenty is expected of them, even though they’ve been drawn in a tough group with France and Senegal. Salah, 33, didn’t get the chance to represent Egypt properly in the 2018 World Cup due to his shoulder injury but the Liverpool superstar will lead his beloved home nation in this tournament and they’re in an easier group. But he isn’t in great form. After his truly remarkable campaign last season to lead Liverpool to Premier League glory, Salah has scored just four goals in the league this season and is currently on a 10-game goal drought. He also hit out at Liverpool boss Arne Slot and the club after being benched midway through the season and he just doesn’t seem as dynamic or sharp as in previous years.

Raul Jimenez on form, Christian Pulisic struggling, Alphonso Davies injured

In terms of the hopes of the host nations, it is a real mixed bag for Canada, Mexico and the USA at the moment. Mexico’s Raul Jimenez is playing really well for Fulham and is popping up with big goals as he’s on track for his best goalscoring season since the 2019-20 campaign. He will lead the line for a pragmatic Mexico side and the 34-year-old will relish the opportunity giving his incredible comeback from that horrendous head injury in 2020. As for the USA, their undisputed superstar is Christian Pulisic but the forward is in and out of the team at AC Milan (seven starts in his last 11 games, with just one goal in that stretch) heading into this tournament which is a big concern for Mauricio Pochettino. Pulisic, 27, has been building to this moment for his entire career and now that he’s finally shaken off persistent injuries and been consistently excellent for Milan over the last two years, he is ready to lead the USA as they were handed a very favorable group stage draw. As for co-hosts Canada, their star is Alphonso Davies but the flying Bayern Munich left back has had another terrible year with injuries. He should be just about fit enough for the World Cup but after returning from an ACL injury Davies, 25, has just suffered a hamstring issue. Jesse Marsch really needs Davies to give Canada’s side an x-factor as they have plenty of solid veterans and talented youngsters, but Alphonso Davies is their one true superstar.