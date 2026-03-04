 Skip navigation
Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after crushing draw vs Forest?

  
Published March 4, 2026 04:30 PM

Manchester City’s four-game winning run is no more, and so too might be their Premier League title chase after Pep Guardiola’s side let two leads slip away and settled for a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

MAN CITY 2-2 FOREST Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after City slipped to seven points behind leaders Arsenal (with a game in hand). Man City no longer control their own destiny, now needing the Gunners to drop points against someone other than them (March 22) to reclaim the title.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after crushing draw vs Forest?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.