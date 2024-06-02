USWNT upcoming schedule: Hayes’ team face friendlies ahead of Olympics

The Emma Hayes era is finally upon the United States women’s national team, and she has a total of four friendlies before she leaps into the cauldron in a bid to fix the USWNT’s (relative) Olympic woes.

The Yanks won gold medals in four-of-five Olympics from the sport’s 1996 debut in the Games through 2012, but lost in the 2016 quarterfinals and won bronze in 2020.

It’s a new but not entirely new era, as two top-10 cap winners are still in the squad with Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn. Penalty-stopping hero Alyssa Naeher remains in the pool, and captain Lindsey Horan has been around since 2013.

Longtime Chelsea boss Hayes was hired in November 2023 and took the reins for her first match on June 1. How will the four-time World Cup-winning USWNT fare with her at the helm?

USWNT in 2024: Results, upcoming schedule

*if necessary

W Gold Cup

vs Dominican Republic — Feb. 20 — Won 5-0

vs Argentina — Feb. 23 — Won 4-0

vs Mexico — Feb. 26 — Lost 2-0

vs Colombia — March 3 — Won 3-0

vs Canada — March 6 — Drew 2-2, won 3-1 on pens

vs Brazil — March 10 — Won 1-0 — Recap, highlights

SheBelieves Cup

vs Japan — April 6 — Won 2-1

vs Canada — April 9 — Drew 2-2, won 5-4 on pens

Friendlies

USWNT 4-0 South Korea — June 1 — Hayes wins debut — Recap, highlights

vs South Korea — 8pm ET Tuesday, June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota

vs Mexico — 3:30pm ET July 13 in Harrison, New Jersey

vs Costa Rica — 7:30pm ET July 16 in Washington, D.C.

Olympics

vs Zambia — 3pm ET July 25 in Nice

vs Germany — 3pm ET July 28 in Marseille

vs Australia — 1pm ET July 31 in Marseille

*Quarterfinals — August 3

*Semifinals — August 6

*Bronze medal match — 9am ET August 9

*Gold medal match — 11am ET August 10

USWNT in 2023: Results

Friendly

vs Wales — July 9 — Won 2-0

World Cup

vs Vietnam — July 21 — Won 3-0

vs Netherlands — July 26 — Drew 1-1

vs Portugal — Aug. 1 — Drew 0-0

vs Sweden — Aug. 6 — Drew 0-0, lost 5-4 on penalties