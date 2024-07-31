USA women’s soccer vs Australia LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage
So far, so good for the USWNT in the group stage, but the difficulty goes through the roof as soon as they step into the Olympic knockout rounds.
The USA women’s soccer team is already through to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the four-time gold-medal winners still need to wrap up 1st place in Group B when they face Australia on Wednesday.
Two competitive games into the Emma Hayes era, and the no. 5-ranked USWNT already resembles its once-dominant self, with a 3-0 victory over Zambia in the opener and a 4-1 hammering of world no. 4 Germany last time out.
Alongside Jaedyn Shaw, who picked up an injury in training prior to the tournament and is yet to make the gameday roster, the USWNT is also without starting center back Tierna Davidson after she collided knee-to-knee with a German player. Davidson came off just before halftime. U.S. Soccer confirmed the injury is only a contusion, though it will keep Davidson out on Wednesday.
All the USA women’s soccer teams needs to secure top spot in the group is a draw or a win, or for Germany to drop any points against Zambia. The Yanks could also still win the group if they lose and Germany wins, but not by enough to overturn the Americans’ six-goal advantage at the moment.
Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.
Current Golden Boot standings
3 goals
- Barbra Banda (Zambia)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)
- Mallory Swanson (USA)
2 goals
- Steph Catley (Australia)
- Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)
- Sophia Smith (USA)
USA
Naeher - Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Dunn - Coffey, Horan, Lavelle - Rodman, Smith, Swanson
Australia
Arnold - Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley - Gorry, Torpey, Cooney-Cross - Raso, Foord, Fowler
If the USA women’s soccer team finishes 1st in Group B, they will play the runners-up from Group C. Good news, right? Not so fast. The 2nd-place finisher in Group C will be one of world no. 1 Spain, no. 7 Japan or no. 9 Brazil — three powers in the women’s international game.
Germany (2016), Canada (2020) and Norway (2000) can all call themselves Olympic champions in women’s soccer, but no one comes close to the USWNT’s four gold medals (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012).