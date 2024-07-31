 Skip navigation
Top News

Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Baltimore Orioles v. Boston Red Sox
Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues

Top Clips

nbc_mcaffee_collegefbexpansion_240731.jpg
McAfee: Expansion could lead to best CFP ever
nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

View All Scores

USA women’s soccer vs Australia LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

So far, so good for the USWNT in the group stage, but the difficulty goes through the roof as soon as they step into the Olympic knockout rounds.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
USWNT's front line has been the 'X-factor'
July 29, 2024 01:05 PM
Pro Soccer Talk breaks down the USWNT's dominant win over Germany and lays out their path through the rest of the tournament, needing just one point against Australia to clinch Group B.

The USA women’s soccer team is already through to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the four-time gold-medal winners still need to wrap up 1st place in Group B when they face Australia on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Stream USWNT vs Australia ]

Two competitive games into the Emma Hayes era, and the no. 5-ranked USWNT already resembles its once-dominant self, with a 3-0 victory over Zambia in the opener and a 4-1 hammering of world no. 4 Germany last time out.

Alongside Jaedyn Shaw, who picked up an injury in training prior to the tournament and is yet to make the gameday roster, the USWNT is also without starting center back Tierna Davidson after she collided knee-to-knee with a German player. Davidson came off just before halftime. U.S. Soccer confirmed the injury is only a contusion, though it will keep Davidson out on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics soccer schedule & results ]

All the USA women’s soccer teams needs to secure top spot in the group is a draw or a win, or for Germany to drop any points against Zambia. The Yanks could also still win the group if they lose and Germany wins, but not by enough to overturn the Americans’ six-goal advantage at the moment.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

Updates
Who is leading the Golden Boot race?
By
Andy Edwards
  

Current Golden Boot standings

3 goals

  • Barbra Banda (Zambia)
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)
  • Mallory Swanson (USA)

2 goals

  • Steph Catley (Australia)
  • Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)
  • Sophia Smith (USA)
USWNT starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

USA

Naeher - Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Dunn - Coffey, Horan, Lavelle - Rodman, Smith, Swanson
Australia starting lineup
By
Andy Edwards
  

Australia

Arnold - Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley - Gorry, Torpey, Cooney-Cross - Raso, Foord, Fowler
Who will the USWNT face in the knockout rounds of the 2024 Paris Olympics?
By
Andy Edwards
  

If the USA women’s soccer team finishes 1st in Group B, they will play the runners-up from Group C. Good news, right? Not so fast. The 2nd-place finisher in Group C will be one of world no. 1 Spain, no. 7 Japan or no. 9 Brazil — three powers in the women’s international game.
Who has won the most Olympics gold medals in women’s soccer?
By
Andy Edwards
  

Germany (2016), Canada (2020) and Norway (2000) can all call themselves Olympic champions in women’s soccer, but no one comes close to the USWNT’s four gold medals (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012).