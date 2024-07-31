USA women’s soccer vs Australia LIVE: Updates, score, highlights for 2024 Paris Olympics soccer group stage

The USA women’s soccer team is already through to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the four-time gold-medal winners still need to wrap up 1st place in Group B when they face Australia on Wednesday.

Two competitive games into the Emma Hayes era, and the no. 5-ranked USWNT already resembles its once-dominant self, with a 3-0 victory over Zambia in the opener and a 4-1 hammering of world no. 4 Germany last time out.

Alongside Jaedyn Shaw, who picked up an injury in training prior to the tournament and is yet to make the gameday roster, the USWNT is also without starting center back Tierna Davidson after she collided knee-to-knee with a German player. Davidson came off just before halftime. U.S. Soccer confirmed the injury is only a contusion, though it will keep Davidson out on Wednesday.

All the USA women’s soccer teams needs to secure top spot in the group is a draw or a win, or for Germany to drop any points against Zambia. The Yanks could also still win the group if they lose and Germany wins, but not by enough to overturn the Americans’ six-goal advantage at the moment.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlights, and live updates from the game at Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France.

