Which teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Olympics in Paris are on the horizon and the soccer tournaments are going to be incredible.

July 24 is when the men’s tournament kicks off with the final on August 9, while the women’s tournament begins a day later and the final is on August 10.

With stadiums across France (Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Nantes and Saint-Etienne will host games) being used and the final held at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes, this is going to be an epic celebration of the beautiful game.

For the first time since 2008 the USMNT have qualified for the tournament and there will be hopes that a talented young squad can deliver a medal for Team USA. Two-time reigning champs Brazil failed to qualify so hosts France and reigning World Cup champs Argentina are expected to be the favorites to win Gold. The men’s tournament is a U-23 competition but three players in each squad over the age of 23 are allowed to compete for their nations so all eyes will be on the likes of Mbappe, Pulisic and Messi to see if they will be included by their respective nations. Mbappe and Pulisic seems likely, while Messi playing in Paris probably isn’t going to happen. Still, we can dream.

The USWNT have qualified for the women’s tournament and are favorites to win Gold in Paris but they haven’t tasted success at the Olympics since 2012 in London as Canada are the reigning champs. Hosts France are also expected to make a deep run, while Canada, Brazil and Colombia are the only other teams who have qualified at this point as qualifying for the women’s tournament intensifies in the spring.

Below you will find details on who has qualified for the 2024 Olympics in both the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments, while you can click on the link for details about how to watch all of the Olympic action across NBC’s platforms.

Who has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s tournament?

There are 12 teams in the women’s tournament with the USWNT clinching their qualifying spot by winning the CONCACAF W Championship in 2022. Canada beat Jamaica in a CONCACAF playoff as the reigning champs reached the Olympics, while Brazil and Colombia will represent South America. France qualify as hosts, while the two teams from each of Europe (UEFA Nations League Finals winners), Africa and Asia will be joined by one team from the Oceania region as the latter trio will all hold Olympic qualifying tournaments in February to April.

AFC (Asia): TBD - Olympic qualifying tournament held February 24-28 2024 (2 teams qualify)

CAF (Africa): TBD - Olympic qualifying tournament held April 1-9 2024 (2 teams qualify)

CONMEBOL (South America): Brazil, Colombia

CONCACAF (Central & North America): Canada, USA

OFC (Oceania): TBD - Olympic qualifying tournament held February 7-19 2024 (1 teams qualifies)

UEFA: France (host) + TBD - UEFA Nations League Finals held February 23-28 2024 (2 teams qualify)

Who has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s tournament?

There are 16 teams in the men’s tournament with three teams from Asia, Africa and Europe, plus two from South America and Central and North America, one from Oceania and France as hosts, qualifying for the tournament. The final team to make it will be decided in a play-off as Guinea (fourth-place in Africa) will play against the fourth-place team from Asian qualifying.

AFC (Asia): TBD - AFC U-23 Asian Cup held April-May 2024 (3 teams qualify)

CAF (Africa): Egypt, Mali, Morocco

CONMEBOL (South America): Argentina, Paraguay

CONCACAF (Central & North America): Dominican Republic, USA

OFC (Oceania): New Zealand

UEFA (Europa): France (host), Israel, Spain, Ukraine

AFC-CAF playoff: TBD vs Guinea